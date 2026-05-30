What Is Cyberdecking, An Anti-AI Internet Trend That Gen Z Is Embracing

For years, tech companies sold us the same dream: thinner laptops, shinier phones, cleaner interfaces and apps that supposedly "understood" us better than we understood ourselves.

Then came AI everywhere. AI assistants writing emails, AI filters tweaking faces, AI feeds deciding what we should watch, buy, eat and even feel.

And somewhere in the middle of all this hyper-optimised sameness, a counterculture began bubbling online.

Enter: the cyberdeck girlies.

Across TikTok, Reddit and YouTube, Gen Z creators are building chunky, chaotic, deeply personalised portable computers that look like they were stolen straight out of a dystopian sci-fi Y2K film.

And yes, they are absolutely giving "the Internet before algorithms ruined everything."

So, What Exactly Is A Cyberdeck?

A cyberdeck is essentially a homemade portable computer. Think tiny screens, mechanical keyboards, wires, joysticks, blinking LEDs, stickers, old gaming parts, thrifted materials and customised shells all stitched together into one machine.

The term itself comes from Neuromancer, the cult cyberpunk novel by William Gibson, where hackers used futuristic portable computers to access cyberspace. Since then, cyberdecks have become a staple of cyberpunk culture, appearing in films, games and Internet corners obsessed with gritty futures and anti-corporate rebellion.

Now Gen Z is bringing them into real life.

Unlike factory-made laptops, cyberdecks are intentionally messy, personal and custom-built.

Most are made using inexpensive single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi, paired with tiny displays, battery packs and keyboards. Some look military-grade. Others look like a Y2K fever dream. A few resemble tiny designer handbags carrying hacker gear.

And that is precisely the point.

The Anti-AI Mood Behind It All

Cyberdecks are not just about aesthetics. They are emerging at a moment when many young Internet users feel exhausted by the current state of technology.

Today's internet often feels aggressively curated. Every app is tracking behaviour. Every platform is feeding users algorithmically optimised content. Every software update promises "AI-powered experiences" nobody really asked for.

Cyberdecks are becoming a way to reclaim control.

Instead of endlessly scrolling on 'corporate-designed devices', users are building machines that do only what they want them to do.

In many ways, cyberdecking feels like digital self-defence.

Why Social Media Crowd Loves Them

The craze for cyberdecks is rising on social media.

Creators are posting cinematic videos of glowing handheld devices tucked into transparent cases, pastel keyboards paired with tiny CRT-inspired screens and portable rigs that look like props from Cyberpunk 2077 or Blade Runner.

A major reason for the boom is creators like Annika Tan, whose cyberdeck content has pulled millions of views online. YouTubers like DTeK have also built massive audiences showcasing futuristic DIY computer builds.

For many younger creators, cyberdecks function less like practical replacements for laptops and more like extensions of personality. They are the tech equivalent of customising your bedroom, your tote bag or your Pinterest board.

In an age where every device looks nearly identical, individuality itself has become aspirational.

A Return To The Chaotic Early Internet

There is also a huge nostalgia factor attached to cyberdeck culture, even among people too young to fully remember the early Internet.

Before social media became hyper-commercialised, the web felt stranger and more personal. People made ugly blogs, and forums and websites were chaotic.

Cyberdecks tap directly into that longing.

They reject the polished perfection of mainstream consumer tech and revive the feeling that technology can still be playful, weird and deeply human.

That philosophy explains why cyberdecks are intentionally eccentric. Some are built inside old VHS cases. Others inside military boxes, retro gaming consoles or tiny handbags. Some include unnecessary switches and glowing buttons simply because they look cool.

But What Do People Actually Do With Them?

Despite the dramatic aesthetics, cyberdecks are surprisingly functional.

Some users build them as distraction-free writing machines. Others use them for coding, gaming, music playback or offline reading. Cybersecurity enthusiasts sometimes use them for ethical hacking tools, WiFi scanning or programming experiments.

But the biggest appeal may simply be ownership.

Unlike mass-produced devices controlled by ecosystems and subscriptions, cyberdecks are open systems. Components can be swapped out, redesigned or repaired. Users decide how the machine behaves.

So Can You DIY A Cyberdeck?

Despite how intimidating cyberdecks look online, many are surprisingly simple to build.

At its most basic level, a cyberdeck only needs a few core parts: a small computer, a screen, a keyboard, a battery and a case to hold everything together. Many DIY builders start with a Raspberry Pi because it is inexpensive, compact and beginner-friendly.

From there, things can get wildly creative.

Some builders add mechanical keyboards with colourful keycaps. Others install mini touchscreens, joysticks, speakers or LED lighting. Cases can be made from wood, aluminium, thrifted boxes, old gaming consoles or even 3D-printed shells. There are people online building cyberdecks inside lunchboxes and vintage briefcases.

The Internet is filled with tutorials explaining how to wire components together, install lightweight operating systems and customise layouts. And despite the cyberpunk aesthetic, you do not necessarily need advanced coding skills to get started.