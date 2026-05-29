Recreate Your Favourite Off Campus' Fashion Looks with Amazon's Lens AI

From oversized shirts layered over tanks and relaxed denims to clean sneakers, easy co-ords, and understated accessories, the show's aesthetic feels deeply in sync with the kind of effortless, campus-core dressing dominating social media right now. The outfits look casual, but in that very intentional, screenshot-worthy way Gen Z fashion tends to work today. So, if you've also been wanting to recreate some of the show's standout fashion moments, this might be the perfect time. Amazon Fashion's “Wardrobe Refresh Sale,” live now until June 2, is offering 50–80% off across over 1,500 brands across apparel, beauty, footwear, luggage, watches, handbags, and accessories — making it easier to experiment with trend-led looks without overspending. Finding a look you love is the easy part.

Finding exactly where to buy it has always been the harder question — until now. Amazon's AI-powered discovery tools have quietly changed how people shop for style inspiration. Rufus, Amazon's conversational AI shopping assistant, lets you describe an aesthetic and get curated recommendations instantly with prompts like “Show me a denim jumpsuit under INR 4000” or “Cool black ya Gray leather jackets dikhao.” With Amazon's Lens AI, upload or photograph a look you have seen online or offline and find visually similar styles available. Which naturally led to one question: could Amazon Lens AI find Off Campus–inspired looks without spending hours manually hunting down every individual piece? We put it to the test. Turns out, surprisingly well.

Outfit 1: The Garrett Graham Effect

There's a reason Garrett Graham's fits broke the internet before his personality even got a chance to. The bomber jacket. The easy confidence. The whole I just threw this on energy that clearly took exactly the right amount of thought. His wardrobe has that rare quality - it looks completely effortless while making everyone around him very aware that he exists. Check out: The Souled Store Orion Men's oversized Bomber Jacket and pair it with Nike Mens Court Vision Mid Nn Basketball Shoes

Outfit 2: The Hannah Martin Playbook

Hannah's green collared polo fit looks like it has a whole mood board behind it — fitted silhouette, contrast detailing, a delicate initial necklace that's campus-core without trying too hard. Polished, considered, completely her own. Check out: Regular fit Solid Polo Shirt and PALMONAS 18k Gold Plated Small Letter Necklace for Women

Outfit 3: The Rom-Com Campus Look

The oversized rainbow knit layered with the soft pastel backpack feels peak “rom-com campus crush” energy — it's the kind of outfit that looks like it took zero effort and somehow still turns heads in the library, the cafeteria, and every corridor in between. Check out: Daily Objects Pedal Everyday Casual Laptop Backpack and ONLY Women Pullover Sweater

Outfit 4: Denim, Done Right

If there's one character whose wardrobe has been living rent-free in everyone's heads this season, it's Allie. And while every look she wore was screenshot-worthy, it's the denim jumpsuit that stuck — structured but relaxed and the kind of outfit that works in every setting. Check out: SASSAFRAS Women Denim Button Down Jumpsuit and pair this with ERIDANI Amaris Strappy Heels

Outfit 5: The signature BriarU Jock Look

The cool jock at BriarU didn't get that reputation by accident. It's the silver chain sitting just right on a loose tank, the cap pulled low. The kind of effortless, I-woke-up-like-this energy that somehow reads as the most intentional outfit in the room. Recreate the Logan look with a slim silver chain, a washed loose tank, and a dad cap — and wear it like you own every hallway you walk into. Check out: Adidas men's top and pair it with GIVA 925 Silver Crest Chain For Him and Jack&Jones Men's Baseball Cap with Adjustable Closure.

Shop these looks and more on Amazon Fashion's Wardrobe Refresh Sale, running now until June 2 on amazon.in. Amazon is also gearing up for the tenth edition of Prime Day in India this July. Prime members can look forward to exciting new launches, major deals and additional savings across fashion, beauty, luggage and accessories categories.

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