"I Am Battling Stage 4": Nafisa Ali Opens Up About Filming Through Cancer

Nafisa Ali is a veteran Indian actor known for her performances in Junoon (1979), Major Saab (1998), Life In A Metro (2007), Guzaarish (2010), and Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011), among others.

In an interview with IANS, she revealed that she was battling Stage 3 cancer while filming Max, Min And Meowzaki and had doubts about herself. However, now her ailment has advanced, and she is battling Stage 4 cancer.

Nafisa Ali On Shooting While Battling Stage 3 Cancer

She credited filmmaker Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy, fondly called Paddy, for putting his faith in him at the time when she was in self-doubt.

"Actually, it's Paddy's belief in me that I could play this character. Because I was questioning myself. Because at that point of my life, I was battling Stage 3 cancer. Today, I am battling Stage 4 cancer," she told the publication.

She further added that she agreed to do the film because of the message it carries for future generations and society. She wanted to communicate the same message to the audience, which had kept her working while battling Stage 3 cancer.

"But the fight for putting out a message in my life has been the most important. Because you never know when just something goes wrong. And why me? Or why somebody in your family? So, that is the message. We have to take care of each other. It is important that we all think about this together. What is the cause of action that we all should take together? Moral responsibility (sic)," the actor shared.

Nafisa Ali shared that she believes life is unpredictable, which is why people should be compassionate and have a sense of collective responsibility.

"Because, today I am here. Who knows what will happen tomorrow? Fight the good fight, but honestly. And when films are made, what is the purpose? To send a message for the future generations. And I did this film with that truth," she further added.Nafisa Ali fought Stage 3 cancer, but a few months ago, it relapsed and advanced to Stage 4.

Nafisa Ali's Career

Born in Kolkata to a Bengali father and an Anglo-Indian mother, Nafisa Ali comes from a multi-cultural family. She is married to Colonel Ravinder Singh Sodhi, an Arjuna Awardee polo player.Before venturing into acting, she was a national swimming champion and won Eve's Weekly Miss India title in 1976.

She has worked with notable actors like Shashi Kapoor, Dharmendra, and Amitabh Bachchan. In 2004 and 2009, Nafisa Ali contested for Lok Sabha elections.

In 2005, she was appointed as the chairperson of the Children's Film Society of India (CFSI). In November 2018, she was diagnosed with Stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer.

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