Hyderabad Billionaire Sudha Reddy's Rs 280 Crore Jewellery Takes Over Paris Couture Week

Paris Haute Couture Week, a biannual fashion extravaganza that sees ace designers from across the globe showcase their handcrafted bespoke collections, is all about designers and their exclusive fashion lines. However, this year, Hyderabad billionaire Sudha Reddy's jewels stole the spotlight.

While her three looks spanning two days were noteworthy, it was her gem-encrusted jewellery that took over Paris Haute Couture Week. According to Priyanshu Goel, a celebrity jewellery expert, the jewellery that Sudha Reddy wore came from her private collection and was worth Rs 280 crore.

Sudha Reddy At Giorgio Armani's Show

For Giorgio Armani's show, Sudha Reddy arrived in a blue sculpted ensemble from the brand's Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Its understated sophistication and luminous texture celebrated quiet luxury with an edge.

She paired it with panther ear cuffs encrusted with 30 carats of diamonds. Not to mention the 23-carat yellow diamond ring, which, according to the expert, was worth Rs 20 crore. On her other hand, she opted for a 30-carat rose-cut diamond ring, which was the highlight of her other two looks as well.

Sudha Reddy For Elie Saab's Runway

Sudha Reddy also stole the spotlight at Elie Saab's show, wearing a strapless floral gown paired with a dupatta. It featured an airy silhouette, intricate floral embroidery, and heritage jewels from her collection that complemented the bespoke outfit.

The turquoise ear cuffs by Elie Saab immediately drew attention without diminishing the stunning outfit she was wearing. Priyanshu Goel stated that the turquoise gemstone embedded in the ear cuffs was the same gemstone previously seen in Salman Khan's bracelet.

Sudha Reddy At Manish Malotra's Paris Show

At Manish Malhotra's debut show at Paris Couture Week, Sudha Reddy opted for a corset silhouette featuring hand embroidery. The structured details further highlighted the outfit's architectural tailoring.

The three-dimensional floral embellishments were hand-embroidered and paired with a custom diamond bow necklace from Malhotra's collection. Inspired by Persian design, the floral hair accessory further elevated her look.

Priyanshu Goel noted that the necklace was encrusted with 75 carats of the highest-quality natural diamonds. The diamond hair clip, he claimed, was worth Rs 2 crore.

The expert also noted that every piece of jewellery that Sudha Reddy wore to Paris Haute Couture Week was from her personal collection. Not a single piece was rented.

This is not surprising because, for her Met Gala 2026 appearance, the Hyderabad-based entrepreneur reportedly wore a 550-carat deep violet-blue tanzanite pendant, also called the 'Queen of Merelani'. It was from her private collection and was valued at Rs 142.8 crore.

Paris Haute Couture Week began on July 6 and culminated on July 9.

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