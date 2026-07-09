Karan Johar Shares Emotional Note As Manish Malhotra Makes Paris Couture Debut With <i>Maa</i>: "History Is Inevitable"

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra marked a major career milestone with his debut at Paris Haute Couture Week, where he unveiled Maa, a collection inspired by motherhood and dedicated to his late mother, Garima Malhotra, who died earlier this year.



The showcase, which brought Indian craftsmanship to one of fashion's most prestigious global platforms, drew praise from several members of the industry, including filmmaker and longtime friend Karan Johar, who attended the show in Paris.

Soon after the presentation, Johar shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, reflecting on Malhotra's journey from costume designer to one of India's most celebrated couturiers. Recalling their decades-long friendship and professional association, he highlighted the designer's contributions to Indian cinema and fashion.

"Some journeys are measured in years. But yours is measured in dreams, one that is stitched into every seam. I have had the privilege of witnessing this story from the front row... and often, from right beside you."

KJo added, "It was 1990 when you made your debut as a costume designer with Swarg and changing the language of costume in Indian cinema, and then it was 1995 when you became the first-ever recipient of the Filmfare Award for Costume Design for Rangeela."



"Fortunately and finally, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai happened and marked our first-ever collaboration on screen, only to strengthen our friendship off the screen. To building a house in 2004 that carries your name - Manish Malhotra label, with quiet pride across the world. You gave characters a soul, people a new confidence, and Indian couture...a new voice," wrote Karan.

He also reflected on Malhotra's role in taking Indian craftsmanship to international audiences and credited him for creating memorable moments on global fashion platforms.

"2000s was your era, you took the artistry of our karigars, our textiles, our culture, and our cinema and ensured they belonged on the world's grandest stages starting from Dubai Fashion Week...all the way to THE MET Gala. 2026 marked my debut at the MET and thank YOU for giving me such a core memory."

The filmmaker went on to praise Maa, describing it as one of the designer's most ambitious and personal collections to date. He noted that despite Malhotra's global success, his work continues to remain rooted in Indian heritage and craftsmanship.

"And here we are today, as @manishmalhotraworld unveils MAA on the official calendar of Paris Haute Couture Week... it feels like more than another achievement. It feels like destiny. Because no matter how global the runway becomes, your heart has always remained rooted in home, in our heritage. In the hands that embroider dreams. In the mothers who teach us beauty before we even understand its meaning. This collection is nothing like you've ever done before, and it is ground-breaking...from structure, silhouette, construction to the drama - you have created the "mother" of all collections!"

Concluding the tribute, Johar said he was proud to witness Malhotra's evolution from a young dreamer in the film industry to a designer whose work has earned recognition on the global couture stage.

"I couldn't be prouder of the boy who dared to dream beyond costumes, beyond cinema, beyond boundaries... and become the man who taught the world that Indian couture deserves its place among the finest. Congratulations @manishmalhotra05. Thank you for making all of us believe that when passion meets hard work, history is inevitable!"

Malhotra's Maa collection featured sculptural silhouettes, fluid drapes, and intricate Indian craftsmanship, including zardozi and hand embroidery. The show marked the celebrated designer's first appearance on the official Paris Haute Couture Week calendar, adding another landmark achievement to a career spanning more than three decades.



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