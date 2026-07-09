Manish Malhotra's Debut Paris Haute Couture Show Is A Love Letter To His <i>'Maa'</i>

Manish Malhotra marked a major milestone in his career by making his debut at Paris Haute Couture Week with Maa, a collection dedicated to motherhood. Presented on Wednesday, the showcase saw Malhotra bring Indian craftsmanship to one of fashion's most prestigious global platforms, blending traditional techniques with the artistry of haute couture.

The collection drew inspiration from the designer's personal journey and the unwavering support of his mother, Garima Malhotra, who died on March 4. Ahead of the show, Malhotra shared an emotional note on Instagram, reflecting on the role she played in shaping his life and career.

"The colours of my childhood in the 70s were the colours of my mother's sarees. Long before I understood fashion, I understood love, beauty, and belonging."

The couture presentation showcased traditional Indian techniques such as zardozi, hand embroidery, and fine threadwork.

Photo Credit: Manish Malhotra's Team





He added, "When I chose an unconventional path in the 80s, my mother never asked me to be certain. She simply believed in me. Sometimes, love is the greatest permission to dream."



"In the 90s, as my world grew, I realised everything I set out to achieve carried a part of her with it. Success may have found me later, but her faith was where everything truly began," added Manish Malhotra.

The colour palette moved between rich jewel tones, soft pastels, and metallic accents, reflecting different facets of motherhood.

Photo Credit: Manish Malhotra's Team

The couture presentation showcased traditional Indian techniques such as zardozi, hand embroidery, and fine threadwork that were incorporated into luxurious fabrics, highlighting the craftsmanship that has long been a hallmark of Malhotra's work.

The colour palette moved between rich jewel tones, soft pastels, and metallic accents, reflecting different facets of motherhood. The garments balanced strength with softness, combining intricate embellishments with contemporary couture forms. Set against dramatic lighting and a striking red runway, the show unfolded with a sense of elegance.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor, who recently attended her cousin Anshula Kapoor's wedding reception in a Manish Malhotra saree, penned a note cheering him on.

Sharing pictures of herself in the saree, Janhvi wrote, "Today, my godfather, my mentor, my guiding light, my safe space, and my most honest confidant, @manishmalhotra05, makes his debut at Paris Couture Week."

"I've admired his genius, creativity and passion ever since I was a child, and I couldn't be prouder to watch this milestone unfold. I know today's collection is not only an extraordinary display of craftsmanship but also a deeply personal homage to the person who means the most to him - his mother," wrote Janhvi.

She added, "It feels especially meaningful to be wearing one of your beautiful creations today, as it shares the same sentiment of celebrating our mothers and our roots. An interpretation of the Kanchivaram sari, a weave native to my own maternal heritage, makes it even more special."

"Cheering you on from home while you create magic in Paris," concluded Janhvi.

The Paris Haute Couture Week debut marks a significant chapter for the designer, who has spent decades shaping Indian fashion and costume design. With Maa, Malhotra not only introduced his first haute couture collection but also paid tribute to the woman he credits as the foundation of his journey.



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