Manish Malhotra's Mother Garima Dies At 94

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra is mourning the loss of his mother, Garima Malhotra, who died today, March 19. She was 94.

Her last rites will take place tomorrow in Mumbai. More details are awaited.

Over the years, Manish frequently expressed his affection and gratitude for his mother on social media.

Last year, he hosted a birthday bash for his mother at his residence. Sharing pictures from the celebrations, he wrote, "Happy birthday, mommy dearest ..."

Rekha, Karan Johar, Urmila Matondkar, and Manish Malhotra's cousin and director Punit Malhotra were among those present at the celebrations.

In one of his earlier Mother's Day posts, he had described her as his "strength, inspiration and companion," while also recalling how she encouraged his early interest in clothes and cinema.

Following the news, several members of the film and fashion industry visited to pay their last respects. Among them were actors Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

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