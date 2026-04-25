Rihanna Dazzles In Manish Malhotra Hathphool And Sabyasachi Jewels In Mumbai

When Rihanna steps out, it's rarely just an appearance; it's a full fashion moment, and her outing in Mumbai for the India launch of Fenty Beauty was no exception. She wore two outfits, multiple standout accessories and a strong Indian influence, but how often do you see global couture styled with such a cultural mix? Interesting, right?

Rihanna started the evening in a monochrome olive-green ensemble from Mugler, designed by Miguel Castro Freitas for the Fall 2026 collection. The look was nothing short of understated elegance—clean, structured and polished.

By night, she switched to a sleek black dress from Alaïa, instantly dialling up the glamour. The contrast was sharp but the real conversation starter? It was her jewellery choices.

Rihanna's Global Glam With Indian Roots

Why settle for predictable styling when you can add a cultural twist? Rihanna brought in traditional Indian jewellery and gave both her outfits a distinct edge.

At the centre of her ensemble was a bold kite-cut ring, distinguished by its sharp, angular silhouette. The centre stone was framed by tapered baguette diamonds, creating a structured yet radiant effect that maintained timeless brilliance.

Complementing this was an ethereal floral ear cuff from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. Crafted in luminous mother-of-pearl and accented with delicate diamonds, the piece drew inspiration from Dara Shikoh's intricate floral studies. Its soft, blooming curves evoked Mughal artistry, offering a refined contrast to the ring's geometric edge.

Adding a distinctly Indian touch, Rihanna wore a statement haathphool by Manish Malhotra. The intricately designed diamond accessory wrapped elegantly across her hand, connecting fingers to wrist in a regal flourish. The piece elevated her look with a high-shine finish that mirrored both tradition and modern luxury.

The global icon added a rich, maximalist edge to her look with bracelets and rings from Sabyasachi Mukherjee's High Jewellery line. The standout Assam Bracelet, crafted in 18k gold, featured a vivid array of gemstones, including tourmaline, emerald, ruby, spinel, sapphire, garnet, iolite, kyanite, turquoise, and coral, alongside brilliant-cut diamonds.

She paired it with a bracelet from the Bengal Broadway Byzantine collection, showcasing multi-coloured gemstones and diamonds. Her stacked rings from the Bengal Royale collection, adorned with 18k gold, sapphire, aquamarine, and brilliant-cut diamonds, further elevated her look.

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