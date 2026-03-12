Kylie Jenner Drops Bold New Photoshoot In Sabyasachi Jewellery

The style crossover that no one expected happened in 2026. No fashion enthusiast, even in their wildest dreams, thought that Kylie Jenner and Sabyasachi Mukherjee would ever collaborate. But they did, and now we can't get over it.

For the Vanity Fair Spring 2026 cover story, Kylie Jenner picked Sabyasachi high jewellery to make a style statement.

Kylie Jenner And Sabyasachi Mukherjee Collaborate

Kylie Jenner picked Sabyasachi earrings to go with her all-black outfit. Taking to the official Instagram handle of Sabyasachi, the brand shared that the earrings were crafted in 18k gold with morganite and brilliant‑cut EF VVS-VS diamonds.

The youngest in the Kardashian‑Jenner family graced the Vanity Fair Spring 2026 cover story in an all‑black ensemble featuring silver embellishments. Mimicking and complementing the drops suspended from her outfit were the Sabyasachi high‑fashion earrings.

The centre of the earrings featured a yellow‑hued morganite gemstone, which also complemented Jenner's high heels.

While posing, the American media personality left her straight locks loose and opted for smoky eyes and nude pink lips. In one of the images shared by the official Instagram handle of Sabyasachi, Kylie Jenner can be seen posing in the earrings, with her bare back captured in the frame.

Hollywood Celebrities In Sabyasachi Jewellery

Recently, Sabyasachi Mukherjee's high‑fashion jewellery collection has been gaining popularity among Hollywood celebrities. Allison Janney and Michelle Monaghan were spotted wearing sapphire-diamond and tourmaline-morganite-diamond earrings by Sabyasachi.

For the NAACP Image Awards, Kerry Washington opted for aquamarine, morganite, and diamond earrings by the Indian fashion and jewellery brand. Kate Hudson was seen wearing morganite‑and‑diamond earrings at the 41st Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The list goes on as the Indian ace designer continues to gain popularity for his meticulous craftsmanship across continents.

