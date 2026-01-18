Nawaz Sharif's Granddaughter-In-Law Stuns In Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani At Her Wedding, Internet Reacts

Ties between India and Pakistan have always been a reason for dinner conversations across borders. The two nations share a complex history, especially after the partition of 1947. The relationship has also been strained by several security concerns and cross‑border tensions over the years.

After the Pahalgham attack in February 2025, the two countries were on the verge of a full-blown war.

Amid the strained ties, Pakistani internet users are not happy with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's grandson's wedding. Why? Junaid Safdar married Shanzeh Ali Rohail in Lahore, where the bride picked Indian designer trousseaus for two ceremonies.

Those who don't know, Muhammad Junaid Safdar is the son of Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Muhammad Safdar Awan. Maryam Nawaz Sharif is the chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab, and she is the first woman in the country to hold the office of a chief minister in the country.

This is also Muhammad Junaid Safdar's second wedding. He married Ayesha Saif Khan, daughter of Saifur Rehman Khan, a former chairman of the National Accountability Bureau, in 2021. The couple announced their divorce on Instagram in October 2023.

Pakistani Bride In Indian Designer Outfits

The granddaughter-in-law of Nawaz Sharif picked Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Tarun Tahiliani for her two wedding functions.

For her mehendi ceremony, Shanzeh Ali picked a green lehenga featuring golden zari details and a double dupatta. For her big day, she was spotted in a red Tarun Tahiliani saree. While walking down the aisle, she carried a red veil on her head and donned a sleek bun hairdo.

Pakistani Internet Reacts To Shanzeh Ali Choosing Indian Designers For Her Wedding

Dialogue Pakistan, a Pakistani citizen media portal, shared the pictures of the bride and groom from their mehendi ceremony. It broke the news that Shanzeh Ali picked a Sabyasachi outfit for the function.

A user wrote that no one is more pro-India than the politicians of Pakistan. They said that Shanzeh Ali could have picked any Pakistani designer, but she went for a piece made using machines.

A second commented, "I am sure Pakistani designers could have made her something more Pakistani, but well."

Another quipped that the bride and groom belong to one of the biggest political parties of Pakistan, and their daughter-in-law chose to wear outfits by Indian designers.

Amid trolls, there were a few supporting the bride's choice, saying she has the right to choose whatever she wanted to wear on her big day.

