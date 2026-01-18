Why '2026 Is The New 2016'? All About The Viral Trend On Social Media

On January 1, the world welcomed 2026 with open arms, hopes in their hearts, and firecrackers filling the sky. And a week into the New Year, it seems like we have dialled the clock back to 2016. Why? Social media is suddenly flooded with pictures from 10 years ago.

From celebrities to influencers, everyone is sharing throwback photos from a time when their lives were completely different. For some, 2016 reminds them of a time when they were carefree, for others, it was the year of big moments - people got engaged or married or welcomed a new life into this world.

Why '2026 Is The New 2016'

While everyone is posting their 10-year-old pictures, we can't help but notice their captions. Many wrote, '2026 is the new 2016'. But why?

According to a BBC report, TikTok searches for '2016' increased by 452% in the first week of 2026. Not just that, more than 55 million videos were posted on the platform using the filter named after the year.

It is as if people are resetting the clock. Why not? A lot has happened in the last decade. We have witnessed countries fighting wars, the world battling the pandemic, and the global economic downturn that followed the COVID-19 lockdown.

Throwback To 2016 Is A Nostalgic Ride

For many, 2016 was the year that changed their life. For example, it was the 'year of the bump' for Kareena Kapoor Khan. Alia Bhatt shot Dear Zindagi with Shah Rukh Khan.

For many influencers, it was the year they began their journey as a content creator, and now they are celebrating 10 years of that roller coaster ride.

But that's not it. If you look closely, it was also the year of filters. People used animal and other adorable filters on various social media platforms to click and post funny pictures. Check out Ananya Panday's picture with a floral tiara filter.

How Fashion Evolved From 2016 To 2026

Take a closer look at the 2016 fashion picks. You don't have to go further than checking out the Instagram handles of your favourite celebrities and content creators. It was the year of high puff hairdos, kohl-lined eyes, and highlights.

Tops with layers were in, and for most people, jeans and a peplum top were the go-to style picks. Today, it is all about minimal makeup, chic apparel, blow-dried hair, and ombre or balayage hair colour.

While jeans and t-shirts are still chic, the go-to picks have changed drastically. Now, it's all about comfortable co-ord sets, handloom pieces, breathable wide-leg Korean pants, and embracing your wavy, curly, or straight locks.

This trend is a reminder for some about how far they have come in life, for others, it's a throwback to simpler times when they had fewer responsibilities, and they were living carefree lives.

However, much like every year, it was also filled with difficulties. But with rose‑tinted glasses and filtered images, 2016 seems like the year of everything good, and through their nostalgic posts, people are hoping that 2026 turns over a new leaf and brings them moments of joy they'll be happy to look back on 10 years later.

