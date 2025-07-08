Sabyasachi All Set To Showcase Bengal-Inspired Jewels At Harrods - A British Luxury Emporium In London

Maximilist designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has taken high jewellery, steeped in India's rich culture, to London. The Indian designer is all set to showcase his latest jewellery collection at Harrods - a home of lucury shopping on Brompton Road in Knightsbridge, London.

The exclusive collection will be showcased from July 21st to 27th, 2025, in the private Penthouse Suite on the top floor of the storied British luxury emporium, Harrods.

"I am honoured to present Sabyasachi High Jewellery at Harrods in London, the epicentre of taste and sophistication, which showcases the pinnacle of the world's finery. This residency will bring the best of Indian craftsmanship and design to the unparalleled, global clients of Harrods. Together we will delight the senses of the world's most discerning and uncompromising customers," shares Sabyasachi.

The inspiration behind the most exemplary pieces of this collaboration between the legendary Indian design house and the storied British luxury emporium is Indian heritage and culture. The two jewellery collections - Bengal Royale and Bengal Byzantine Broadway - are deeply rooted in Indian craft and goldsmithing traditions of North Calcutta.

The Bengal Royale collection takes inspiration from the 1920s, when rebellion, conflict, and

passion were at their peak in North Calcutta. It was an expansive time for jewellery making in India when European techniques came together with Mughal heritage and Bengali filigree craftsmanship. With echoes crossing the Georgian age to the Belle Époque, The Bengal Royale collection is Sabyasachi's ode to an era of iconic thought, craftsmanship, and sartorial brilliance.

For Bengal Byzantine Broadway, Sabyasachi mingled the master craftsmanship of Bengal with gilded Byzantine magnificence and the theatrical power of the modern world. A celebration of Art Deco geometry, tropical whimsy, and heritage Indian embroideries that showcases the fine gold-smithing of the Babus of Bengal. The collection interlaces the east and west, traditional and rebellious, the precious and profane, and the sensorial with the intellectual.

As designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee remarks, "My two decades as a colourist guide me as a jeweller, especially when working with multi-coloured gemstones. For me, the quality of gemstones is a given, but the beauty of jewellery-making is in disrupting the hierarchy of precious stones and mixing them in a fierce amalgamation of modernity and traditionalism."