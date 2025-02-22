Alia Bhatt Channels Feminine Chic Ethnic Vibes In A Baby Pink Sabyasachi Sequin </i>Saree</i>

Alia Bhatt made an appearance at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding draped in the most delicate baby pink saree from the shelves of top-tier designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Alia walked in hand-in-hand with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor who donned a black bandhgala and white Jodhpuri pants.

Alia Bhatt looked dreamy and gorgeous draped in an extremely feminine Sabyasachi baby pink saree that was adorned with a million sequins and featured a delicate beadwork border running across its palla and the border of its pleats and hemline. The saree was beautifully draped to added grace to Alia's form and was teamed with a matching block powder pink coloured sleeveless silk blouse with a plunging neckline and a backless detail.