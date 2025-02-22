Alia Bhatt Channels Feminine Chic Ethnic Vibes In A Baby Pink Sabyasachi Sequin </i>Saree</i>

Alia Bhatt made an appearance at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding draped in the most delicate baby pink saree from the shelves of top-tier designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Alia walked in hand-in-hand with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor who donned a black bandhgala and white Jodhpuri pants.
Also Read: Alia Bhatt Redefines Cocktail Glam In A Golden Elie Saab Gown
Alia Bhatt looked dreamy and gorgeous draped in an extremely feminine Sabyasachi baby pink saree that was adorned with a million sequins and featured a delicate beadwork border running across its palla and the border of its pleats and hemline. The saree was beautifully draped to added grace to Alia's form and was teamed with a matching block powder pink coloured sleeveless silk blouse with a plunging neckline and a backless detail.
Celebrity stylist, Priyanka R Kapadia styled Alia's wedding ready look with a pair archaic gold Sabyasachi vintage looking necklace with encrusted diamonds, a pair of solitaire studs, her wedding solitaire adorned on her ring and a pair of Aquazzura silver block heels.
Alia's tresses were styled into an elegant looking centre-parted braided bun. Makeup wise, she sported a beaming minimal glam with fluffy brows, shimmer laden lids, lots of mascara for fluttery lashes, a wash of a bubble gum pink blush topper on her cheeks and a nude pink lip colour to wrap her ethnic chic look.
Alia Bhatt's feminine-core ethnic avatar in a baby pink saree was sartorial gold.
Also Read: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Exude Elegance In Yellow And Ivory Traditional Looks
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world