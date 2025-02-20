Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Exude Elegance In Yellow And Ivory Traditional Looks

Yet again, Alia Bhatt proved that she is indeed the Rani of Bollywood. The 31-year-old actress looked absolutely gorgeous as ever in her latest desi girl look, wearing an all-yellow outfit. For the pre-wedding festivities of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani, the star is decked up in a beautiful embroidered sharara set.

Keeping up with the colour theme, Alia elegantly accessorised her look with a matching potli bag and a pair of golden jhumkas that had yellow-coloured work on them. For her makeup, Alia went for a signature rosy glam makeup look. With the subtle base, the star opted for lots of highlighter and blush, contoured cheeks, wispy lashes, brown eyelids, neatly done brows, and nude pink lips.

Apart from her stunning look and makeup, what grabbed our attention was her sleek hairstyle. The star kept her hair tied in a sleek braid, which she adorned with a purple-coloured ribbon, adding a pop of different hue to her look.

On the other hand, Groom's cousin and Alia's husband, Ranbir Kapoor, perfectly complemented his lady love in a three-piece ivory sherwani set.

Alia and Ranbir never fail to make our hearts melt with their adorable couple goals.

