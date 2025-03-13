Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Set Summer Fashion Couple Goals In Neutral Tones

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor leave no chance to make her single heart cry with their adorable and stylish appearance. As Alia is all set to ring in her 32nd birthday on March 15, the couple kept a media meet-up for her pre-birthday celebration.

The couple never fails to make a style statement with their impeccable fashion sense and high-glam style. For the event, both Ranbir and Alia kept it simple and subtle in neutral tones. For the day, Alia opted for an ethnic ensemble that was an ideal blend of comfort and style. Alia wore a peach-coloured Pakistani-style oversized kurta featuring a plunging neckline and floral detailing. The kurta came with multiple floral motifs in white threads all over it. The star paired her look with straight white pants, adding more elegance to the look. The star accessorised her look with silver oxidised earrings and golden block heels. For her makeup, Alia kept her signature no-makeup-makeup look on with a matching skin tint, an ample amount of blush and highlighter on the cheeks, brown nude lips, coral pink lips, and a traditional black bindi.

On the other hand, her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor perfectly complemented his lady love in an all-white ensemble. The actor opted for a white Prada shirt, which he teamed with matching white pants. He further elevated his look with a pair of sunglasses and white sneakers from his brand, Arks.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor always make a style case with their powerful ensembles.

