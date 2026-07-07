'God Is A Woman' In Rahul Mishra's 'Devi' Couture At Paris Haute Couture Week

Paris Haute Couture Week began on Monday, July 7, with some of the biggest names in fashion presenting their Autumn/Winter 2026/27 collections in the French capital. Among them was Indian designer Rahul Mishra, who unveiled his latest couture collection, Devi: The Eternal Muse, in a grand runway show that celebrated India's rich heritage through couture.

The front row was just as glamorous as the runway. Rapper Cardi B attended the show in a custom Rahul Mishra ivory couture look that beautifully showcased the designer's signature craftsmanship. The sculptural ensemble featured intricate embroidery and striking detailing.

Hours before the presentation, Mishra shared a glimpse of his karigars putting the final touches on the garments. The collection felt like a visual tribute to the idea behind Ariana Grande's God Is A Woman.

A Tribute To The Eternal Feminine

The collection, titled Devi: The Eternal Muse, was inspired by the intricate sculptures of ancient South Indian temples and the idea of the eternal feminine divine. Rather than recreating history, Mishra transformed centuries-old carvings into wearable couture.

Models walked through the historic venue in sculptural looks in stone grey, black, ivory, beige and antique gold. Many appeared almost like living statues. Skin-toned bodysuits blurred the line between the body and the garment, while dense embroidery created the illusion of carved stone. Temple-inspired crowns, dramatic headpieces and jewellery built directly into the garments completed the effect.

The collection featured Rahul Mishra's signature hand embroidery on a much grander scale. Layers of threadwork made the fabric resemble solid stone, while metallic zardozi and dabka embroidery gave the garments the look of ancient temple sculptures. Freshwater pearls, crystals and bugle beads were carefully placed to create texture, making every outfit sparkle while still looking architectural.

Several looks featured sculptural frames, oversized collars, carved shoulder pieces and dramatic silhouettes that looked more like wearable art than traditional gowns.

The softer ivory looks were decorated with colourful floral embroidery, while the darker black ensembles leaned into bold, gothic-inspired shapes with lace-like structures and oversized headpieces. The show also included menswear in flowing ivory silhouettes layered with pearl jewellery, staying true to the collection's sculptural theme.

To complete the vision, Rahul Mishra collaborated with traditional clay artisan Sumant Kumar to create ceremonial headpieces inspired by temple crowns. His ongoing partnership with Tanishq brought natural diamonds and temple-style jewellery into the garments themselves, while legendary British milliner Stephen Jones added sculptural headwear that gave several looks a surreal finish.

Speaking about the collection in an Instagram video, Mishra described it as "almost like time travel." He said, "We have created something which takes all the symbolisms of an ancient sculpture which probably is more than 2,000 years old, found in the southern part of India... as if we are reliving culture with the same ideas that created these sculptures and what created a muse for these sculptors."

With Devi: The Eternal Muse, Rahul Mishra once again proved that Indian craftsmanship can stand at the centre of global couture while telling stories rooted in history, culture and art.

As of July 2026, Rahul Mishra has presented 14 collections at Paris Haute Couture Week. Since his debut in January 2020, the designer has showcased a collection every season without exception.

Also Read | Anshula Kapoor And Rohan Thakkar's Wedding Style: Peach Bridal Elegance Meets A Classic Sherwani