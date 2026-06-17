Kiara Advani, Karan Johar Walk Ramp For Rahul Mishra In Dramatic Black Gown And Sequinned Suit

Kiara Advani and Karan Johar stole the show in coordinated all-black looks as they walked the ramp for designer Rahul Mishra at an event on June 17. Their pics and videos are grabbing the eyeballs on social media.

Kiara Advani wore a floor-length black gown from Rahul Mishra's collection, styled by Lakshmi Lehr and Kashish Gaur. The off-shoulder outfit featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and a structured corset bodice that accentuated her silhouette. The corset extended into a statement waist belt decorated with sequins.

The lower half of the gown stood out with its voluminous, pleated skirt designed in a balloon style that tapered at the ankles. A long train added drama to the look. The outfit was further elevated with intricate hand-painted motifs.

Kiara completed her look with diamond earrings, cocktail rings, and bracelets. She paired the ensemble with embellished black stilettos. Her hair was styled in soft, wavy curls with a side parting, while her makeup featured kohl-lined eyes, smoky eyeshadow, mascara, defined brows and a nude lip shade.

Karan Johar complemented her look in a black Rahul Mishra suit. His outfit included a sequinned blazer designed with a wave-like pattern, along with a starfish-shaped brooch on the lapel. He paired it with a matching black shirt featuring a structured front and raised collars, along with tailored black trousers.

He accessorised with a diamond choker, black boots, and vintage-style sunglasses. A clean-shaven look and neatly styled hair completed his appearance.

On the work front, Kiara will be next seen in Toxic.



Also Read: 'Kriti Is Bohemian In Cocktail 2, Deepika Was More Of A Fashion Girl In Cocktail,' Says Stylist Anaita Shroff