Manish Malhotra To Debut At Paris Haute Couture Week: 'An Honour To Be On The Calender'

Ace designer Manish Malhotra has unlocked a new milestone in his journey to put Indian textiles and design on the global map. Taking to Instagram, he announced that he would be debuting at the Paris Haute Couture Week on July 8, 2026.

According to the press release, this is the brand's first official appearance on the prestigious Paris calendar. "A landmark moment for Indian couture, the showcase will bring the artistry, innovation, and glamour of the House of Manish Malhotra," the statement read.

Manish Malhotra's Debut At Paris Haute Couture Week

Taking to Instagram, Manish Malhotra wrote, "An honour to be on the official calendar of @hautecoutureweek Paris July 2026.... #madeinindia once again takes global stage."

At the Haute Couture Week, designers will showcase their fall/winter 2026-2027 collection.

Stylists, models, and celebrities congratulated the celebrated designer in the comments section.

Manish Malhotra Taking Indian Textiles And Couture To The Global Stage

Manish Malhotra began his journey as a costume designer in Hindi cinema, and year after year has given a masterclass in taking glamour to another level. In his 35-year career, he has showcased Indian craftsmanship in modern attire and converted it into a universal luxury language.

From red carpets to weddings, celebrities opt for Manish Malhotra-designed outfits not just for their exclusivity but for the intricate craftsmanship. Each piece celebrates Indian craftsmanship and centuries-old hand-embroideries, including zardozi, chikankari, and more.

His debut at the Met Gala 2025, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', was a major step in taking Indian craft to a global platform. He opted for a black sherwani paired with a cape, featuring glass beads and gilded motifs.

For his 2026 Met Gala appearance, he created a reflection of Mumbai - the city that has shaped my journey, cinema, and sense of design. "There is nothing like a classic Indian bandhgala- here layered with an architectural cape, brought to life over 960 hours by more than 50 artisans across Mumbai and Delhi. For me, this is more than a garment- it is a story of craft, memory, and collaboration," the designer shared on Instagram.

Fashion enthusiasts can't wait to see Manish Malhotra unveil new designs at the Haute Couture Week in Paris.

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