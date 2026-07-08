Dipika Kakar Details Side-Effects Of 2nd Immunotherapy: "Rashes <i>Aa Jaate Hain,</i> Itching <i>Bohot Zyada Hoti Hai"</i>

Dipika Kakar has spoken about the physical and emotional challenges she has faced during her ongoing immunotherapy sessions, revealing that the past month has been especially difficult. In her latest YouTube vlog, the Sasural Simar Ka star shared updates on her second cycle of immunotherapy, the side-effects she has been experiencing, and the emotional toll the treatment has taken on her family, particularly her young son, Ruhaan.

Dipika began immunotherapy in June as part of her treatment plan to prevent the recurrence of cysts.

She received her second cycle of immunotherapy on July 2 and said she is gradually learning to adapt to what she described as her "new normal."

Talking about her absence from YouTube and the difficult few weeks she has experienced, Dipika said, "Bohot kuch hua hai kuch dino mein. Bohot dino baad main vlog bana rahi hoon. Woh sab baatein hum baad mein karenge." (A lot has happened over the last few days. I'm making a vlog after a long time. We will talk about all those things later.)

Providing an update on her treatment, the actress revealed that several days had passed since her second immunotherapy session and that her body was still adjusting to the new treatment cycle.

"Hogaya mera second cycle of immunotherapy. Abhi 3-4 din ho gaye hain. Poora mahina mera aisa hi gaya. My body is getting used to this new chemotherapy ka jo cycles hum lerahe hai. Toh choti choti cheezein hai. Side-effects toh hai hi. First immunotherapy ki side-effect jo hai ki viral hogaya. That took me too low. Uske baad abhi second cycle ke baad aise toh main theek hoon par haan body pe rashes aa jaate hain, toh unpe itching bohot zyada hoti hai."



(My second cycle of immunotherapy is done. It has been three or four days now. My entire month went like this. My body is getting used to these new treatment cycles we are undergoing. There are small issues, and there are side-effects too. After the first immunotherapy session, I developed a viral infection, which affected me badly. After the second cycle, I am generally fine, but I do get rashes on my body and they cause severe itching.)

Dipika also recalled an emotional moment involving her son Ruhaan when she left home for her immunotherapy session. She admitted that seeing him so upset left her heartbroken.

"Iss bar jab hum immunotherapy ke liye jarahe the toh Ruhaan bohot zyada upset tha. Usko dekhke I really broke down. Main wahan thi par mera poora mind yehi pe tha. Main bohot royi." (This time, when we were leaving for immunotherapy, Ruhaan was extremely upset. Seeing him like that, I really broke down. Even though I was there, my entire mind was back home. I cried a lot.)

The actress further revealed that during her previous treatment cycle, she had to spend a night in the hospital due to additional medical tests and investigations.

"Last time mujhe ek raat admit hona padha kyunki aur bhi bohot sari investigations and bohot kuch tha last time karne ke liye. So, I'm getting used to this new normal." (Last time, I had to be admitted for a night because there were several investigations and other procedures that needed to be done. So, I'm getting used to this new normal.)

Looking back at the period before starting immunotherapy, Dipika said she had begun feeling more settled and optimistic, but the events of the past month forced her to slow down and reassess.

"Last time jab main woh comeback vlogs dali the, main kaafi settle hogayi thi aapni cheezon mein, main kaafi achchha bhi feel kar rahi thi. Fir jo bhi hua hai ek mahine mein, woh thoda sa ek pause mein daldiye hai. First immunotherapy cycle ke baad mujhe time laga. Aj teesra ya chautha din tha second immunotherapy ki. I'm accepting it ki side-effects hote hai iske."

(When I uploaded those comeback vlogs, I had become quite settled in my routine and was feeling much better. But whatever has happened over the past month has put things on pause a little. It took me time to recover after the first immunotherapy cycle. Today is the third or fourth day after the second session. I am accepting that this treatment comes with side-effects.)

Despite the challenges, Dipika said she is trying to remain positive and draw strength from the support of her family.

"Himmat rakhni hai humein. Bass wahi hai. Now I'm feeling better; Ghar pe bhi sab log hain. Toh mentally main happy rahungi. Mujhe bohot mann hai cooking vlog dobara se shuru karu." (We have to stay strong. That's what matters. I'm feeling better now, and everyone is at home, so I will remain happy mentally. I really want to start making cooking vlogs again.)

Earlier in June, Dipika revealed that two new cysts were detected in her liver.



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