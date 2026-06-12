Dipika Kakar Reveals Immunotherapy Side Effects Amid Liver Cancer Treatment: 'Lethargy, Fever, Back Pain'

In the last vlog, actor Shoaib Ibrahim dismissed wife Dipika Kakar's surgery rumours. Since two new cysts were detected in her liver, fans have been concerned about the actor and her health. He clarified that there was no surgery planned for her but she had undergone her first session of immunotherapy.

Speaking about the treatment on YouTube, Dipika opened up about her experience with immunotherapy and the side effects she experienced. She also thanked her fans for constantly supporting her and praying for her well-being.

Dipika Kakar On Immunotherapy Side Effects

Speaking about what she experienced after the first session of immunotherapy, she said, "As such mujhe iska koi side-effect 'side-effect' nahin feel hua. Of course, jab apki body me jab itna heavy drug jaata hai to thoda bahaut apko kuch to mehsoos hota he hota hai [I did not have any side effects. However, when a heavy drug is administered in the body, a person feels something]."

"Kabhi 1-2 din ke liye aap lethargic feel karte ho. Kabhi thoda temperature aa jata hai. Kabhi kuch hota hai. Main back pain bahut zada experience kiya. Ho sakta hai mujhe thoda sa viral infection pakad lia ho, kyunki mujhe mild sa fever aya tha - bahaut mild, ek hee baar aya, uske baad nahin aaya [Sometimes you feel lethargic for 1-2 days, the other times, temperature rises. I felt severe back pain, but it could also be because I might have caught a mild viral infection, which is also why I had a mild fever that subsided in a way]. ," she further added.

The actor shared that her doctor conducted tests to confirm that Dipika did not experience any severe side effects because of the medication. Her reports were normal. She further revealed that she will continue with her immunotherapy sessions, tests, and blood marker scans.

She highlighted that throughout her journey, her husband, Shoaib, has been her constant pillar of support. He has been concerned for her since she was first diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer in May 2025. Dipika asked her fans to show kindness to Shoaib and continue praying for her well-being.

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