Mumbai Gynaecologist, On Her Third IVF Cycle, Reveals What Hormone Injections Do

Any woman who has been through IVF will tell you that she has had multiple injections. If she has had to repeat the cycle, she has received even more injections. But rarely do people understand the role of these injections.

Taking to Instagram, gynaecologist Dr Tanushree Pandey Padgaonkar shared that she is going through her third IVF cycle. In her latest post, she explained the role of hormone injections, which mark the beginning of nearly every IVF journey.

Gynaecologist's Third IVF Cycle

Dr Tanushree shared, "This is my third IVF cycle. Every journey brings new emotions, new hope, and another chance to believe. This time, I'd like to take you along with me."

She explained that every IVF journey begins with injections. "These daily hormone injections are the very first step of the process," she wrote, adding that they prepare the body for what lays ahead and lays the foundation for the next stage.

Role Of Hormone Injection During IVF Cycles

The hormone injections gently stimulate the ovaries to grow multiple healthy eggs so they can be collected during egg retrieval. Studies suggest that egg quality matters during the process because healthy eggs can sustain fertilisation, form chromosomally normal embryos, and reduce the risk of early miscarriages.

According to the Mayo Clinic, healthy mature eggs are retrieved, fertilised, and the resulting embryos are placed inside the uterus. One IVF cycle can last 2-3 weeks. The chances of an IVF cycle resulting in pregnancy depend not just on the quality of eggs but also on a woman's age and the cause of fertility issues. The process is not only time-consuming but also financially, physically, and emotionally demanding.

But the process of taking hormone injections is not easy. It's not just about getting an injection and moving on. The influx of progesterone, estrogen, and gonadotropins often results in emotional and physical side effects, including bloating, fatigue, mood swings, soreness, and breast tenderness.

Therefore, Dr Tanushree advised, "Always take support from your loved ones because this journey can be very taxing. Never hesitate to ask for help and love."

In the caption of her post, she noted that every injection is bringing her one step closer to her dream of building her family.

What Is IVF

In vitro fertilisation (IVF) is a process that helps address fertility and genetic issues. It is usually presented as an option for couples who want to have biological children but struggle to conceive.

It is usually advised for people over 40 or those with ovulation disorders, fallopian tube blockage or damage, uterine fibroids, endometriosis, sperm-related issues, genetic disorders, or unexplained infertility.

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