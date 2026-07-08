From 92 Kg To 60 Kg: How This Gurugram Mom Lost 32 Kg In 11 Months By Cutting Out 5 Foods

Weight-loss journeys often begin with one simple decision – changing what is on your plate. While there is no one-size-fits-all approach to shedding extra kilos, cutting back on certain foods can make a noticeable difference when paired with a balanced lifestyle.

In a latest Instagram reel, a Gurugram-based mother, Deepti Harshana, shared how she lost 32 kg in just 11 months. According to her, she eliminated five common foods from her diet to go from 92 kg to 60 kg in less than a year. Here's what she gave up and how those changes helped her stay on track:

Sugary Drinks

The first thing she cut from her diet was sugary drinks. Excessive consumption of sugary drinks contributes to high calorie intake, weight gain, and water retention, which can lead to a puffy face. Instead, she chose lemon water, coconut water, and green tea.

White Bread

The next thing Deepti said no to was white bread, as the refined carbohydrates in it can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels and contribute to increased fat storage. Instead, she opted for healthier choices like multigrain or whole wheat bread, sourdough, and oats.

Packaged Snacks

Packaged snacks were a big red flag for Deepti. She quit packaged snacks due to their high salt content and calorie density, which often lead to bloating and unnecessary cravings. Instead, she chose roasted chana, nuts, and makhana.

Fried Fast Food

Deepti also eliminated fried fast food from her diet due to its high fat and salt content, which can contribute to weight gain and leave you feeling sluggish. Instead, she chose homemade wraps, paneer or chicken tikka, and simple home-cooked meals.

Late-Night Random Snacking

The next thing she said no to was late-night snacking. Deepti shared that mindless eating often leads to overeating and extra calories you don't actually need. Instead, she recommended herbal tea.

In another video, she talked about her daily diet routine and revealed that she does not have a dietician or follow any fancy diet plan. She shared that her entire fitness routine is based on simple home-cooked meals combined with 45 minutes of daily workouts.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

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