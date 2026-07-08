Inside Sourav Ganguly's Rs 40-Crore Ancestral Kolkata Mansion: 48 Rooms, Wall Of Fame, And Cricket Pitch

Legendary Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly is celebrating his 54th birthday today, July 8. Fondly referred to as 'Dada,' the Indian legend remains one of the most influential figures in cricket, celebrated for his elegant left-handed batting, aggressive captaincy, and fearless leadership.

Also called the ‘Prince of Kolkata,' Ganguly is widely credited with transforming Indian cricket. But on his special day this year, let's turn our attention from his flamboyant stroke play to his iconic ancestral mansion in Kolkata's Behala neighbourhood, where he resides with his wife Dona, daughter Sana, and his extended joint family.

The sprawling family residence, which has been home to the Ganguly family for more than 60 years, is one of the city's well-known heritage homes. Despite achieving global fame, Ganguly has remained closely connected to his roots and continues to have a strong association with the residence.

The mansion is known for its traditional architecture, spacious interiors, and timeless charm. Blending old-world elegance with modern comforts, the home reflects the family's legacy and Kolkata's rich cultural heritage. It has frequently served as the venue for family celebrations, festive occasions, and interactions with close friends and well-wishers.

Located on Biren Roy Road in Behala, Ganguly's residence is estimated at around Rs 40 crore, according to real estate company NoBroker. The ancestral house has 48 rooms, making it one of the largest private residences in the city. The exterior of the house maintains a traditional red-and-white aesthetic, while the interiors feature white, beige, and brown tones, creating a calm and sophisticated ambience.

Wall of Fame And Living Area

Having enjoyed such a remarkable cricketing career, Ganguly has a Wall of Fame that proudly showcases his achievements. It features his treasured trophies. It also has a couple of brown leather sofas, allowing visitors to sit and admire the collection.

Wall of Fame

Photo Credit: No Broker

Along with this, the mansion has a dining room, a family room, and multiple living rooms. Yes, you read that correctly. Sourav Ganguly's home boasts both informal and formal living rooms for different occasions and guests.

Coming to the luxurious dining room, the house features a regal dining area with multiple vintage-style chairs surrounding the dining table. The spacious setup ensures there is ample room for family and guests to gather, share stories, and enjoy hearty meals together.

Backyard And A Cricket Pitch

The Sourav Ganguly residence also boasts a lush green backyard with towering trees of various species. The backyard features a running track with distinctive white-and-red tiles around the perimeter. Not to mention, there is also a small cricket pitch outside, where Sourav Ganguly can continue to nurture his passion for the sport.

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