How New York Man Made Rs 1.2 Lakh By Selling Trash Outside Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's Wedding Venue

There are crazy fans, and then there are those who buy trash from outside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding venue in New York. It may sound weird and unbelievable, until you learn that a New York City-based artist made lakhs by selling garbage he collected from outside Madison Square Garden after the couple got married on July 3.

AFP has reported that Taylor Swift's fans paid USD 25 (approximately Rs 2,400) for pieces of trash that he collected from outside the wedding venue of one of the world's biggest pop stars and the NFL player.

How A New York Man Made Rs 1.2 Lakh Selling Trash Outside Taylor's Wedding

On Friday, New York artist Justin Gignac collected garbage from the streets around Madison Square Garden, where Swifties stood waiting to catch a glimpse of the newly married couple after they exchanged vows.

Hundreds of celebrity guests were invited to the wedding, and thousands of fans stood outside the venue celebrating the love of their "English teacher and gym teacher." The items collected included bottle caps, cigarette butts, police caution tape, utensils, straws, a single left AirPod, Ring Pop candy, and other discarded items.

What Gignac did was seal the items inside tiny plastic cubes and label them as "sculptures". The sealing helped prevent odour and leakage, while the "sculpture" label turned the discarded items into marketable collectibles.

He priced each sealed cube at Rs 2,400 and sold approximately 50 pieces. He told the publication that he made USD 1,250 (approximately Rs 1.2 lakh) by selling the trash collected outside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding venue.

"It's getting a lot of Swifties who just want a tangential piece of the wedding," Gignac told the publication as he sold the garbage online. He said that all the items sold out by Wednesday, within 24 hours of going on sale online.

"I try to commemorate cultural moments in New York City, and this seemed to be a big one, so just capturing a little time capsule from that moment in time," he said.

Gignac, who sells other city trash on his website, added that he tied some of the items together to "hammer home the wedding theme." Each piece was stamped with "JUST&T MARRIED" - the text that was displayed on the jumbotrons outside Madison Square Garden.

He shared that the garbage he picked up outside Madison Square Garden came from areas beyond the barriers set up around the venue. Gignac clarified that none of the trash items had been collected from inside the venue.

Also Read | Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Love Story: Secret First Date, Dreamy Proposal To Grand Madison Square Garden Wedding