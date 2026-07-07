Anshula Kapoor Wore Mother Mona's 42-Year-Old Zardozi Dupatta At Her Wedding: 'Everything Was Built Around It'

Celebrity weddings have become some of the biggest fashion moments of the year. Every bridal look is closely watched for its couture, styling and personal touches that often inspire wedding trends.

Decoding Anshula Kapoor's Bridal Look

Adding her own unique spin to celebrity bridal fashion, Anshula Kapoor skipped the traditional red in favour of a vibrant pink lehenga for her wedding to boyfriend Rohan Thakkar. The most treasured detail of her ensemble was a 42-year-old gold tissue and zardozi dupatta that belonged to her late mother, Mona Kapoor.

In a post shared on Instagram, Anshula revealed, "There was only one thing I knew I wanted to carry with me when I became a bride - my mom's 42-year-old gold tissue and zardozi dupatta. Everything else was built around it. On a day that marked the beginning of a new family, it felt right to be wrapped in the one that raised me first."

Designed by Tarun Tahiliani, Anshula's bridal ensemble featured intricate floral motifs embroidered in delicate gold thread across the blouse and the voluminous skirt. The detailing caught the light just enough to give the outfit a subtle shimmer without disturbing its understated palette.

The Traitors star layered the look with a richly embroidered gold dupatta draped over her shoulders. A blush pink veil flowed from her sleek bridal bun, adding a soft, dreamy finish to the ensemble.

The bridal couture was complemented by statement jewellery set with kundan, emeralds and other precious stones. The choker, accented with pearls and emeralds, was paired with a kundan-emerald sita haar. She wore a classic round maang tikka along her centre parting, paired with a small red bindi for a traditional finish.

Her wrists featured gold and kundan bangles layered with traditional bridal chooda bangles. Paired with soft makeup and a classic bridal hairstyle, Anshula kept her beauty look fresh and natural.

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar first met via a dating app in 2022. Three years later, the couple got engaged in New York City's Central Park in July 2025.

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