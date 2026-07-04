What Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wore To Their Madison Square Garden Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married now. The couple broke the internet with the news of their wedding as the announcement was made on the jumbotrons outside the Madison Square Garden. The text read, "JUST&T MARRIED!"

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wear Christian Dior For Their Wedding At Madison Square Garden

According to Entertainment Tonight, the singer and the NFL player opted for Christian Dior haute couture. While the pictures are not out yet, the publication revealed that the outfits of the bride and groom were designed by Dior creative director Jonathan Anderson.⁠

"[Their] looks have been created in Dior's ateliers at 30 Avenue Montaigne, Paris," Dior said in a statement, "In close collaboration with the couple. Jonathan Anderson and the house of Dior extend their congratulations to the Bride and Groom."⁠

PEOPLE quoted a rep as saying, "The bride and groom's wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women's, Men's and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom. This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry."

"Taylor and Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor's Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis' Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler," the statement further read.

"Christian Dior Haute Couture is delighted to confirm it has created the wedding looks for the marriage of Taylor and Travis. They have been created in Dior's ateliers at 30 Avenue Montaigne, Paris, and designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women's, Men's and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the couple," a rep for the fashion house told the publication. "Jonathan Anderson and the house of Dior extend their congratulations to the Bride and Groom."

According to reports, the grand wedding was attended by celebrities, including Dakota Johnson, Ellie Goulding, Cherry Seaborn, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Maren Morris, Zoe Kravitz, Hugh Grant, Tommy Hilfiger, and Jimmy Fallon among others. Not to mention Selena Gomez who shared a selfie from her car.

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