Trisha Krishnan Reveals She Wore Her Mother's Saree For Vijay's Independence Day Event, Did Her Own Makeup

Trisha Krishnan attended Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's first Independence Day celebration on Saturday, choosing an elegant yellow saree for the occasion. On Sunday, the Leo actor shared a series of pictures on social media, revealing that the outfit was not a designer creation but her mother's saree, making the look even more special.

About Trisha's look

Trisha looked regal in the traditional ensemble. She also revealed that she had done her own makeup for the event. The post quickly went viral after she shared it on social media.

The crepe silk saree featured a beautifully detailed floral border. Trisha draped it in a timeless style, with neatly arranged front pleats and a graceful pallu. The contrasting green blouse, adorned with intricate zari embroidery, stood out and complemented the saree perfectly.

For her hairstyle, the actor chose a centre-parted fish braid decorated with fresh white gajra flowers. Soft curled fringes framed her face, adding a subtle charm to her overall look. Keeping her beauty look understated, Trisha opted for minimal, matte makeup.

Independence Day celebration

The Independence Day celebration took place at Fort St George in Chennai. Several videos of Trisha from the event have since gone viral on social media. One clip, showing the actor saluting Chief Minister Vijay, garnered particular attention online.

Trisha was among the notable guests at the ceremony and was seated in the front row alongside Vijay's parents, S.A. Chandrasekhar and Shoba Chandrasekhar. Several videos of her arrival at the venue have also surfaced online. She was accompanied by her mother, Uma Krishnan.



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