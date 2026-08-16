Watch: Deepika Padukone Keeps Maternity Fashion Chic In An Oversized Shirt And Denim

Deepika Padukone is proving once again that comfort and style can go hand in hand. The actor, who is expecting her second child with her husband, Ranveer Singh, was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as she reportedly headed to Bengaluru to spend time with her family. The actress has kept a low profile during her pregnancy, so this rare public appearance quickly caught everyone's attention. And, of course, her relaxed maternity look became a talking point too.

For the airport outing, Deepika Padukone picked an easy-breezy outfit that looked perfect for travel. She wore an oversized light blue shirt with subtle stripes. The shirt had a loose fit and long sleeves. It also beautifully highlighted her baby bump without looking too fitted.

The actress paired the shirt with loose blue denim jeans. The jeans had a wide-leg fit. For footwear, Deepika chose white sneakers.

Deepika also carried a black shoulder bag. The bag was simple, spacious, and ideal for travel. It added a bit of contrast to the blue outfit without taking attention away from the overall look.

When it came to accessories, Deepika kept things minimal. She was seen wearing oversized brown-tinted sunglasses with gold detailing on the sides. No heavy jewellery was visible, proving that sometimes less is more.

The star's beauty look was equally simple. She appeared to wear little to no makeup. Her skin looked fresh and natural. It matched the relaxed mood of her outfit perfectly.

The diva's hairstyle was neat and practical. Deepika tied her hair in a sleek bun. It looked polished and easy at the same time.

Deepika and Ranveer got married in November 2018 in a dreamy wedding at Lake Como, Italy. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, in September 2024. Earlier this year, they announced that they are expecting their second baby. While Ranveer stayed inside the car at the airport, Deepika walked towards the terminal with ease, once again giving fans a masterclass in comfortable maternity fashion.