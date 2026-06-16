Deepika And Ranveer Are "Hands-On Parents" To Daughter Dua, Says Prakash Padukone

Prakash Padukone is a legendary Indian badminton player. He was the world's number one player in 1980, and that same year, he became the first Indian to win the All England Open. He was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1972 and the Padma Shri in 1982. Despite all the success in the world, he takes utmost joy in witnessing his granddaughter, Dua, grow up.

In an interview with the Indian Express, he said that he was not an involved parent when his daughters - Deepika and Anisha - were growing up. But he tries to be there for Dua and takes her on Metro rides, to the padel courts, and even travels with her in an auto-rickshaw.

Prakash Padukone Says Deepika And Ranveer Are Hands-On Parents

Speaking about Deepika and Ranveer, who are expecting their second child, Prakash Padukone added that they both are "hands-on parents" to their daughter Dua.

"Of course, Deepika does a lot more, but Ranveer helps a lot whenever he's not working. Both families are also present to help," he told the publication.

Sharing his experience as a parent, the 70-year-old sportsman confessed, "As a parent, I don't remember having brought up our kids or being involved as much because I was hardly home. I do remember important things, but the day-to-day details were missed. Now I notice every little change. Almost every day, there's something new."

Prakash Padukone On Being A Grandparent To Granddaughter Dua

On September 8, 2024, Deepika and Ranveer welcomed Dua, and since then, both families have been over the moon. As they are soon going to embrace parenthood for the second time, Prakash Padukone said that Dua is the centre of his family.

His life has transformed after becoming a grandparent. "I think it's great. It's a totally different feeling to be a grandparent. I never expected this kind of feeling. We used to wonder why grandparents fussed so much about their grandchildren," he admitted, adding, "Now I completely understand."

He further shared that he and his wife, Ujjala, often try to make Dua experience a normal life, which many celebrity kids miss because of the constant attention they receive from the media.

"Keeping her privacy in mind, we have taken her on a Metro train. Last time, we went to Cubbon Park, took her on the Putani Express (an iconic, child-sized toy train located at Jawahar Bal Bhavan inside Cubbon Park, Bengaluru), and even in an auto," Prakash Padukone told the publication.

"She's very fond of padel. There's a nice padel ground very close to our house. We stay near Camp station, so she likes to see the trains. She's a very friendly child, so she likes to mix with people. She says hello to almost everybody. She's been travelling from a very young age. That has really helped. She's growing up quite fast and at a very interesting stage right now," he added.

Prakash Padukone recently celebrated his 70th birthday, and after retirement, his focus is on his health and making memories with his granddaughter Dua.

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