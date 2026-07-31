Sharib Hashmi Shares Heartbreaking Update On Wife Nasreen's 6th Cancer Relapse

Sharib Hashmi may be known to many as JK Talpade from The Family Man, but behind his successful career is a personal struggle. The actor has been supporting his wife, Nasreen, through her long battle with cancer, which has now returned for the sixth time.

In a recent interview, Sharib spoke about the difficult years and how his wife's illness began around the same time his career was finally moving forward. When Nasreen was first diagnosed, Sharib had just started shooting for The Family Man and was going through money problems. He requested the makers to give him his full advance payment and they agreed to help him.

While the work was going well, his family was dealing with cancer. Nasreen has gone through five surgeries, which have changed her face. Sharib said she sometimes misses her “old face”. Despite everything, he says she remains strong and has a positive attitude.

In a conversation with The Indian Express, Sharib Hashmi said, “We never imagined something like this would happen to us. And the irony is that she was diagnosed with oral cancer despite never having consumed tobacco or anything like that. When she was diagnosed, I had just started shooting for The Family Man. I was in desperate need of money, so I requested the producers to pay me my entire advance upfront. They were kind enough to do that.”

“The series released and suddenly my career took off. But at the same time, we were battling cancer. Somewhere, there was a sense of peace because things on the work front had finally started falling into place, but our lives had changed completely. She has undergone five surgeries, and her face has changed entirely. Sometimes she tells me, ‘I miss my old face.' Now the cancer has relapsed for the sixth time. It has spread near her lungs, into her bones, around her kidney. But she's incredibly brave and is responding very positively to the treatment.”

Sharib Hashmi says his wife Nasreen has been the strongest person in their family throughout this difficult time. He feels that her illness has taught them many important lessons about life. Nasreen supported him when he was struggling with his career.

At one point, she even sold her jewellery and the family had to sell their home to manage their situation. Sharib says she never blamed him or questioned his choices. She continued to stand with him in every difficult moment. Even while dealing with her own health problems, Nasreen tries to keep the family strong. She often tells them not to worry and reminds them that things will get better.

Also Read | The Family Man Actor Sharib Hashmi Says Wife Nasreen's Oral Cancer Relapsed For 6th Time: 'This Shall Pass Too'