Kiara Advani Gets Candid About Motherhood: 'The Hustle Is Double Now'

Kiara Advani's life changed dramatically after she welcomed daughter, Saraayah, with husband Sidharth Malhotra in July 2025. Since becoming a mother, the actress has largely stayed away from the spotlight. She recently returned to work to promote her upcoming film, Toxic.

In a recent interview with Raj Shamani, Kiara Advani opened up about the emotional realities of childbirth and how motherhood transformed her emotionally and mentally. “Everything changes in you as a personality. I feel, before and after becoming a mum, I'm a completely different person in every way. And I've come to terms with it also,” the actress said.

“There's so much more purpose in everything you do. I'm constantly thinking of leading by example for my daughter. What would my daughter feel if I did this?” she added.

Kiara Advani On Motherhood

Speaking about motherhood, Kiara Advani said that a mother has to perform double duties. Apart from taking care of her newborn, she also manages the household.

She confessed that the amount of work a mother or a homemaker does is more than anything any of us can imagine. "I'm someone who has worked every day of my life. I've done crazy shifts. I've done the hustle," the actor added.

After embracing parenthood, she said that she wanted to take some time off. "More than taking time off, I wanted to be present," she explained, adding that she was still planning the future, taking meetings, and narrations.

The new mother added that the hustle is double on this journey of motherhood and in a work-from-home scenario, as she is now responsible for someone else's life.

The War 2 actor shared that after becoming a parent, a person's perspective changes. They see everything through a new lens. "You have different ideas of the path you want to take, not just as an actor, but in other fields as well. This phase makes you really want to sit and reflect on the other things you want to do apart from what you're already doing," she added.

Kiara Advani On Postpartum Changes

Kiara Advani also spoke candidly about her experience with postpartum changes after welcoming her daughter. “Postpartum should be something that's spoken of much more. Everyone's journey is different postpartum. It hits you in different ways physically and emotionally,” she said.

The actress recalled suddenly dealing with “a skin situation out of the blue.” She added, “Earlier, it'd make me feel, ‘Oh my god! Why has this happened!' But now in my life, nothing can stop me, and I'll continue to live.”

Kiara Advani further shared that motherhood taught her to be kinder to herself. “There's such an identity shift. It's such a new world. In that moment, it takes time for the woman who's going through to give herself grace. It's taken me six months! Because you realise you're doing so much for everyone else, you forget about the relationship you need to have with yourself, the things you need to tell yourself,” she explained.

The actress admitted that she had always been “other-centric,” leaving very little time to truly focus on herself until motherhood changed her perspective. “And it's the best thing I've done for myself. After 34 years, I've learned to set boundaries. I've learnt not to do overcritical conversations with myself about everything. I learnt not to focus on fear. And I've had to teach myself all of these things in these six months (sic),” she added.

Kiara Advani returned to work last December, just five months after giving birth to Saraayah. She also revealed that she worked on Toxic for seven months during her pregnancy, including filming intense action sequences.

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