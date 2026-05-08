Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Admits She Is Stricter With Daughter Samara Than Neetu Kapoor Was With Her

Riddhima Kapoor's debut film, Daadi Ki Shaadi, finally hit cinema screens today, May 8. The film features her alongside her mother, Neetu Kapoor. Ahead of the release, the mother-daughter duo appeared on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, where they opened up about parenting, family dynamics, and raising children in today's world.

During the conversation, Soha Ali Khan asked Riddhima whether she parents her daughter, Samara, the same way Neetu Kapoor raised her. Responding to this, Riddhima admitted that she is comparatively stricter with her daughter.

Riddhima Kapoor Shares Why She Is Strict With Her Daughter Samara

Riddhima Kapoor said, “I think I am a little bit more strict with Samara. Because also, you know, there is so much exposure now. And I think as parents, we have to sort of try and protect our children from that.”

Reflecting on how parenting styles have changed over the years, Riddhima shared that children of her generation were far more scared of their parents than they are today. She also revealed an inside joke she often shares with her husband Bharat Sahni.

“At that time, we were scared of our parents. Like Bharat and I used to joke, we used to be scared of our parents; now we are scared of our children,” Riddhima said.

Riddhima Talks About Boundaries With Daughter Samara

Talking further about her bond with Samara, Riddhima explained that while she wants to create a safe and comfortable space for her daughter, she also believes in maintaining boundaries and discipline.

“I can't be her friend, but I give her that comfort. I keep telling her that look, you can come and talk to me about anything and everything. I will not judge you. But at the same time, we have to draw boundaries. I am your mother; you have to respect me. You cannot cross that line of respect. Whatever happens. You cannot say anything you want in front of me. And your friends can't either. That I will not accept,” Riddhima added.

She continued, “But apart from that, whatever problems, issues, anyone says anything to you, come and talk to me about it. Come to me first before you tell your friends or anyone. So I've given her that comfort.”

Joining the conversation, Neetu Kapoor also revealed who plays the “good cop” and “bad cop” in Samara's life. She shared with a laugh, “So Bharat is the easy one. And she's the strict one.”

Riddhima Kapoor and Bharat Sahni got married in 2006. They welcomed Samara in 2011.