Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Stunning Delhi Mansion Is So Luxe, Farah Khan Thought It Was A Hotel

Farah Khan has been giving all fans a glimpse of some of the best celebrity houses in town, and the latest to join the list is fashion designer and now actor Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Daughter of legendary actors Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima's gave viewers a look inside her opulent home in Delhi. The video also featured her daughter Samara Sahni.

Inside Riddhima Kapoor's House

The tour kickstard off with Farah and Dilip marveling at the sheer size of the fashion designer's house, with Dilip admitting that he mistook the lavish house for a seven-star hotel.

A peek into Riddhima Kapoor's home in Delhi. Photo: YouTube/FarahKhan

As Farah and Dilip walk through the house, viewers are treated to a glimpse of Riddhima's sprawling living area, a separate lounge, and her personal space that she referred to as the "chill-out zone".

On her private floor, Riddhima has created a space filled with family memories - console tables and walls display numerous family photographs and paintings, complemented by dark wood paneling, a second dining area, and yet another cozy lounge.

Riddhima Kapoor's gives a glimpse of her Delhi house. Photo: YouTube/FarahKhan

Farah even jokes that the house is so large, it feels like each family member could easily have a floor to themselves.

The home features a barbecue area, a lush garden that runs along one side of the property, and an entrance hall adorned with three vintage furniture, crystal chandeliers, oversized mirrors, rugs, and art pieces.

The space also has a dining area, a home bar, and a warmly lit sitting space that gives the house a sophisticated yet warm vibe.

Riddhima Kapoor's home has two dining rooms. Photo: YouTube/FarahKhan

The lounge area is particularly striking, with floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the room with natural light and offer stunning balcony views.

Professionally, Riddhima is gearing up for her much-awaited acting debut alongside her mother, Neetu Kapoor, and comedian Kapil Sharma. She was also seen in the third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, where viewers got a glimpse of her life off-screen.