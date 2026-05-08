At 54, Mandira Bedi Shares Her Go-To "Shoulder Moves" For Toned, Strong Arms

Mandira Bedi, at 54, is still setting major fitness goals. And this time, it is her incredibly toned arms that everyone is talking about. The actor and fitness enthusiast recently shared a glimpse of her shoulder workout on Instagram, proving that staying fit does not have to look boring or complicated.

Mandira Bedi's Workout Routine

Instead of chasing perfection, Mandira Bedi's approach is all about consistency, movement, and having fun while doing it. Sharing her workout routine with Instagram followers, she wrote, “My go-to shoulder moves! 3 sets 40 seconds each move (with a little of the weighted hula hoop thrown in, because…. why not!!) The last exercise: snow angels are absolute torture!!”

The star's workout focused on simple but effective shoulder exercises that help build strength and definition. From dumbbell overhead presses to lateral raises and front raises, Mandira's session was packed with moves that target the shoulders, upper back, and arms. She also added kettlebell upright rows to work on posture and upper-body strength.

One move that really stood out was the snow angels exercise, which Mandira herself called “absolute torture”. The move may look easy, but it seriously works the rear shoulders and arms. It is the kind of exercise that burns slowly but delivers results over time.

What also made her routine feel refreshing was the fun element. In between the strength exercises, Mandira Bedi added weighted hula-hooping to keep things energetic. It not only helps engage the core muscles but also keeps the heart rate up, turning a regular strength workout into a full-body session.

Despite being admired for her fit physique, Mandira Bedi made it clear that she is simply sharing what works for her. She added, “I am not a personal trainer. This is what I do to weight train and have fun!”

And honestly, that is what makes her fitness journey relatable. There is no pressure, no extreme messaging, and no unrealistic advice. Just regular movement, strength training, and a reminder that fitness can still feel enjoyable in your 50s.

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