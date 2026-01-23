At 53, How Mandira Bedi Is Lifting 'Heavier Weights' Than In Her 30s-40s

Mandira Bedi needs no introduction. She is an actor, a television presenter, and a fashion designer. She became a household name after playing the title role in Shanti in 1994, and since then, she has been breaking stereotypes.

From becoming a pioneer female cricket presenter to advocating for women's cricket, Mandira Bedi has always lived her life on her terms.

In a recent interview with Herbalife, the actor opened up about her fitness journey. Not to mention the secrets she revealed to stay fit in her 50s.

Mandira Bedi Is Lifting Heavier Weights In Her 50s Than She Did In Her 40s

Apart from everything else, Mandira Bedi has been a fitness icon, especially now in her 50s, when she seems to be healthier than many 20 and 30-year-olds.

In today's age, when people believe that they have slowed down since the pandemic and often struggle with a sedentary lifestyle, Mandira Bedi is looking fitter than ever. Her current fitness routine includes a mix of strength training and other exercises. Her sculpted body is proof of her hard work and determination.

During the interview, she said, "I am 53. I have no problem sharing my age. In my 40s, I felt nothing. In my 50s, I feel nothing. I am lifting, by the way, heavier weights now than I was in my 30s and 40s. I mean, I will take off my jacket and show you my muscles. But I am saying, I am lifting heavier than I have lifted before."

For Mandira Bedi, Exercising Is A Holistic Necessity

For most of us, working out is a task. For Mandira Bedi, it's a routine without which her days seem incomplete. She believes that exercising is necessary for holistic wellness, and it helps women with health issues during midlife.

"You know, supplements keep you in check and keep you in good form. Exercise is my supplement. And that is the one piece of advice I give everybody: I say, listen, just exercise. Exercise and you won't feel any of the other things that people go through, women go through in their 40s and 50s," added Mandira Bedi.

"Exercise is your antidote. Exercise is your prevention. Exercise is your supplement," the actor suggested to her fans. The next time you have second thoughts about going to the gym or for a run, remember Mandira Bedi's advice.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Hits The Gym To Lose "Mithai Weight" After Sister Nupur Sanon's Wedding