Kriti Sanon Hits The Gym To Lose "<i>Mithai</i> Weight" After Sister Nupur Sanon's Wedding

Kriti Sanon has long been a name people associate with fitness, discipline, and consistency. Whether it is her toned physique, effortless strength, or clean workout form, the actor continues to inspire fans to take their health seriously.

After enjoying her sister Nupur Sanon's wedding festivities in Udaipur, Kriti is clearly back on track. On Tuesday, her trainer, Karan Sawhney, shared a post on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek into her latest gym session.

The opening frame features Karan clicking a selfie while Kriti stands in the background, seemingly stretching her arms and getting into workout mode.

Next comes the main highlight. A video of Kriti Sanon performing a challenging core move – the ab roll-out exercise using an ab roller wheel. Her focus, control, and determination instantly stand out.

Watch the video here:

About Ab Roll-Out Exercise

Kriti Sanon is seen doing the ab roll-out exercise with an ab roller wheel. This is a tough core-strengthening move that demands control, balance, and strong abdominal muscles. It is not an easy exercise, which makes her form even more impressive.

Sharing the video on her Instagram stories, the actor wrote, "Need to get those abs out of that mithai weight hiding them!"

How To Do The Ab Roll-Out Exercise

Begin on your knees with the ab roller positioned in front of you. Grip the handles firmly, aligning your wrists under your shoulders. Brace your core before initiating the movement. Slowly roll the wheel forward, extending your arms while keeping your body in a straight line from head to knees. Avoid arching your lower back or letting your hips drop. Roll out only as far as you can maintain control, pause briefly, then engage your core to smoothly return to the starting position.

Muscles Worked

Rectus abdominis (six-pack muscles)

Internal and external obliques

Transverse abdominis

Shoulders, lats, and triceps (secondary support)

Benefits Of The Ab Roll-Out

Builds strong core muscles

Improves balance and stability

Supports better posture

Strengthens shoulders and arms

Helps protect the lower back when done correctly

Kriti Sanon's workout video is pure fitness goals.