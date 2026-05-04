Watch: Shilpa Shetty, 50, Shares Yoga Asana That Enhances Flexibility

Shilpa Shetty has long been one of Bollywood's most consistent voices when it comes to fitness and wellness. Over the years, she has built a strong reputation not just as an actor, but as someone who genuinely lives the healthy lifestyle she talks about. From yoga routines to clean eating, her social media is packed with simple, doable tips that her followers love trying out.

Keeping that vibe going, Shilpa Shetty shared a video of herself performing Vartulasana, a slightly advanced yoga pose that focuses on flexibility, balance, and core strength. In the clip dropped on Instagram, she smoothly moves into the pose, showing control and stability while holding her body in a rounded, lifted position. It is one of those asanas that looks calm but definitely needs strength and practice.

Shipla Shetty also explained why this pose is worth adding to your routine.

Benefits Of Vartulasana:

Supports overall flexibility and body alignment

Increases flexibility in the spine, hamstrings, and calves

Stimulates the thyroid gland, helping improve metabolism

Enhances digestion and promotes better blood circulation

Strengthens and activates the shoulder blades and upper back

If you want to try Vartulasana, here is a simple breakdown:

How To Do Vartulasana (Step-By-Step)

Start by lying flat on your back with your arms by your sides. Slowly lift your legs up towards the ceiling. Continue lifting your hips off the floor, supporting your lower back with your hands. Gently move your legs over your head, similar to Halasana (plough pose). Now, bend your knees slightly and try to create a rounded shape with your body. Keep your core tight and shoulders grounded for balance. Hold the pose for a few breaths, then slowly come back down, vertebra by vertebra.

It might look easy on screen, but do not rush into it. Take it slow, listen to your body, and if needed, practice under guidance.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Reflects On Her Frequent Drinking During COVID: "Didn't Like What It Was Doing To My Body"