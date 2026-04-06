Shilpa Shetty Swears By This Yoga Asana To Improve Flexibility And Strengthen Her Core Muscles

Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast whom everyone looks up to. The 50-year-old actor has time and again shown her tremendous strength in the workout videos she shares on social media, leaving young people, who make excuses for not taking care of their health, feeling ashamed.

Recently, the actor took to her Instagram to share a video demonstrating how to nail a yoga asana that strengthens core muscles. Not to mention, it also helped her beat the Monday blues, something most of us fight with coffee, one espresso (cappuccino) at a time.

Shilpa Shetty Shares The Yoga Asana That Helps To Strengthen Her Core Muscles

In the Instagram video, the Hungama 2 actor explained how to nail Bala Parsva Bhuja Dandasana. "Hold steady... or try to," read her caption.

Take your left leg over the other and stabilise it at a 90-degree angle. Slide the right leg beneath it and stretch it straight. Put the right hand on the floor, palm facing the mat with fingers wide open, and use the left hand to hold your right foot. Bend forward a little and lift yourself, balancing your entire body on your right hand. Hold steady for a few seconds before releasing the pose.

Benefits Of Bala Parsva Bhuja Dandasana

Whenever Shilpa Shetty mentions anything related to a yoga pose, she always makes a point to mention its benefits.

Bala Parsva Bhuja Dandasana also has a few advantages if you practise it correctly:

Strengthens the arms, wrists, shoulders, and core muscles.

Opens the hips and improves flexibility in the spine, legs, thighs, and hamstrings.

Stimulates the digestive and reproductive systems.

Improves focus, concentration, and willpower.

If you are injured or if the pose causes any strain in your back or muscles, it is better to avoid attempting it without the supervision of an expert who can guide you properly.

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