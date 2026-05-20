Why Randeep Hooda Is 'In Teenage Love' After Welcoming Baby With Lin Laishram: "It's A Bit Late In Life"

Actor Randeep Hooda is embracing a new role off-screen, that of a father. The actor, who married Lin Laishram in 2023, welcomed their daughter in March this year. And if his latest conversation with NDTV is anything to go by, fatherhood has brought along excitement, nervousness, and a whole new emotional world.

During the promotions of his web series Inspector Avinash, Randeep opened up about becoming a father and how the experience has changed him.

Speaking candidly, the actor compared the feeling to young love.

"I do find myself smiling in corners, sitting and smiling... it's like being in teenage love," Randeep shared, adding that becoming a parent has changed his priorities. "You do hanker to go back home as soon as you can."

The actor admitted that when it comes to caring for a two-month-old baby, a father's role is still evolving.

"The role of a father to a two-month-old is rather limited to burping and walking around with them and making faces and dancing in front of them," he said with a laugh.

But he takes the job seriously. "Burping is a big job. I have the hang of it," he joked.

Beyond the humour, Randeep also reflected on the different emotional realities of motherhood and fatherhood. According to him, while the experience is shared, the challenges can be different.

"There is a difference between a mother and father in that respect. It's more difficult for a mother to be away than a father. But it's just as difficult," he said.

The actor also touched upon a perspective that many fathers may relate to. He pointed out how public concern often centres around the mother and child, while fathers are rarely asked about their own emotional journey.

"People often ask, 'How is the mother and child?' Nobody asks you, 'How is the father?'" he observed, adding that this too is simply "part and parcel" of fatherhood.

That changed briefly during the interview when he was asked directly, How is the father doing?

Randeep's answer was honest and unfiltered.

"Excited, nervous, lost, adapting..."

Laughing, he added, "It's a bit late in my life. I thought I had escaped the moh-maya of life and would be just this artist."

For Randeep Hooda, fatherhood appears to be less about certainty and more about discovering joy in the unexpected, one smile and burp at a time.



Also Read: Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Reveal Daughter's Name As She Turns 1-Month-Old, Share Its Meaning