Randeep Hooda Compares His 2016 Physique To His 32 Kg Weight Loss For <i>Savarkar</i>

Randeep Hooda has consistently impressed fans with his physical transformations. From building muscle to refining his voice, the actor is known for immersing himself fully in his roles. On Saturday, Randeep shared a collage on Instagram showing his MMA-trained physique alongside his significant weight-loss journey. The post also includes a mirror selfie from his preparation for the 2024 film Swatantra Veer Savarkar, where he portrayed Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Randeep Hooda Compares His Drastic Transformations For Films 8 Years Apart

In the photo, Randeep Hooda sports oversized shorts, showing off the lean physique he achieved for the role. Another picture was a still from his 2016 film Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, in which he turned heads with his Mixed Martial Arts-trained physique.

Sharing the picture, the Jaat actor asked, “Which one of these, you think, is harder to achieve?”

Take a look at his post here:

When Randeep Hooda Talked About His Drastic Transformation

Earlier, for his directorial, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, the actor left many jaws dropped with his massive weight loss journey. In an interview with Mid-Day, he said, “This time around, I was underweight for one-and-a-half years. When the previous producers shelved the movie, I had lost all my muscle mass. I recall passing out and tumbling off [my] horse. My calf was bent at a right angle to my thigh, which makes me realise how weak I may have been... that's what happens when you deprive yourself of food for a long time. I couldn't even walk.”

He continued, “I had to be losing a kilo a day for a certain number of days... It was very tough. I would often feel extremely weak and would faint. It's a terrible thing for an actor to go through. But, I believe, looking the part is something every actor should do."

"I had planned things out, but they didn't work out. So, the longer that [I had to adhere to the diet], the more frustrated I became. I had to suffer due to a lack of organisation, and had to do it twice over... I absolutely could have died,” he added.

Randeep played an MMA fighter in Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, for which he had to go from complete starvation to consuming multiple protein-rich meals a day. After rigorous training during the shoot, he gained the proper muscle mass and weight and even developed the agility to portray the gruesome on-screen character.

