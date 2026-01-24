What Is The Stem Cell Therapy That Helped Abhay Deol Relieve Sciatica and Knee Pain

Stem cell therapy has been getting a lot of attention lately, especially for people dealing with long-term pain. From joint problems to back issues, many are now looking at regenerative medicine as an alternative to surgery or long-term medication. Recently, actor Abhay Deol also spoke openly about his experience with stem cell therapy, bringing the topic into everyday conversation.

The actor recently shared a personal health update on Instagram, something he says he usually avoids. In his post, Abhay revealed that he had been dealing with knee pain and sciatica caused by slip disc.

Abhay Deol On How Stem Cell Therapy Helped Relieve Sciatica And Knee Pain

“I never speak about my health or personal issues on a public platform, but I felt the need to share this. For a long time, I've had pain in my knees and sciatica in my left leg due to the slip disc,” the actor shared on Instagram.

Abhay Deol also spoke about feeling stuck, especially because he did not want surgery. After reading about stem cell therapy, he decided to give it a try. Abhay said he underwent the procedure at a clinic in Korea.

“I'd been reading about stem cell therapy, and thought it to be safe enough to give it a shot,” he added. “It's amazing how natural and safe the procedure felt – no synthetic materials, just my own cells helping my body heal itself.”

The actor also mentioned returning for a second round of treatment and said his stem cells have been stored for future use.

But what exactly is stem cell therapy? Does it really help with pain? And are there risks involved? Here is a simple breakdown:

What Are Stem Cells?

According to the Mayo Clinic, stem cells are special cells in the body with two key abilities. First, they can make more cells like themselves. This is called self-renewal. Second, they can turn into other types of cells. This process is known as differentiation.

Stem cells are found in almost all tissues of the body. They help maintain tissue and support repair after injury. Depending on where they are located, they can develop into different types of cells.

For example, hematopoietic stem cells are found in bone marrow. These cells produce all the cells found in blood. Other stem cells can become brain cells, heart muscle cells, bone cells, or nerve cells.

What Is Stem Cell Therapy?

According to studies, Stem cell therapy is also known as regenerative medicine. It works by using stem cells or their derivatives to repair diseased, damaged, or injured tissue.

Instead of using donor organs, which are limited in supply, this therapy uses cells. Researchers grow stem cells in a lab and guide them to become specific types of cells, such as heart muscle cells, blood cells, or nerve cells.

Can Stem Cell Therapy Help Reduce Pain?

According to a study published by the National Library of Medicine, stem cell therapy has shown promising results in managing different types of pain.

This includes neuropathic pain, discogenic back pain, osteoarthritis, and musculoskeletal pain. These conditions often involve long-term discomfort and limited movement, making daily life difficult.

The research suggests that stem cells may help by supporting tissue repair and reducing inflammation.

How Long Does Stem Cell Therapy Take To Work?

The Institute for Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine states that stem cell therapy is not an instant fix. Even approved treatments like blood stem cell transplants take time.

While the actual procedure may last only a few hours, recovery can take weeks. During this period, patients are closely monitored for side effects and signs of recovery.

The institute also highlights that many therapies offered by private stem cell clinics are not FDA-approved. These treatments often lack large-scale clinical trials to prove they are effective or safe.

Risks And Side Effects Of Stem Cell Therapy

There are side effects linked to both approved and unapproved stem cell therapies. In unapproved treatments, risks can be serious.

The institute warns that injecting even a person's own tissue into a different part of the body has caused severe illness in some cases. There have also been reports of blindness.

Another concern is financial risk. These treatments are usually not covered by insurance. Patients often pay large amounts out of pocket, with no guarantee of improvement.

How Effective Is Stem Cell Therapy

Many stem cell clinics claim long-term relief or even cures for conditions ranging from knee pain to Parkinson's disease. However, the institute says there is no strong evidence to support these claims.

There is also no proof that the benefits people report are not simply due to a placebo effect. Large-scale clinical trials are still missing in many cases.

Because of this, the FDA has started increasing regulations and enforcement against clinics offering unapproved treatments.

Stem cell therapy is an exciting area of medical research. It holds promise, especially for pain management and tissue repair. At the same time, experts urge caution. For now, it remains a field full of potential, but also unanswered questions.

