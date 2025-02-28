Step Inside Abhay Deol's Glass House In Goa With Paintings, Sound Bowls And More

Abhay Deol's home in Assagao in Goa is a serene retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. The quaint village is known for its tree-lined streets, dotted with colonial villas and Portuguese-themed churches reminiscent of the 18th-century St. Cajetan. Much like the place, Abhay Deol's residence comes with a vintage vibe but a hint of modernity. His residence is made entirely of glass, nestled in the wilderness so that he feels he is surrounded by nature even when inside.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Abhay Deol revealed, “I described it to my architects saying, 'When I'm looking at the person in front of me, I don't want to see the ceiling or want any windows, with no bugs and the AC on.'”

(Also Read: Amy Jackson-Ed Westwick's English Home Is "Massively Inspired" By The Places They've Travelled To)

Plush decor and a spirited ambiance are the dominant features of the glass house Abhay bought 15 years ago. Empty canvases leaning on the fall, highlights his knack for painting. The living room is one to marvel over. Sound bowls sat on the wooden table for times he engages in meditation. Meanwhile, DJ equipment on the other side, hints at his lively side when the actor gets in the party mood.

Embroidered cushion sets and glass vases on the coffee table are another significant element of the Assagao home. It makes up for a relaxing atmosphere, especially with the lush greenery outside. A faceless yet colourful portrait hangs on the textured brick walls, adding to the aesthetics.

Dedicated to his craft, Abhay's living room consists of scattered books and magazines. Warm lamps and minimalistic animal sculptures adorn the space, creating a cosy yet artistic mood. Below the winding wooden staircase, ropes dangle from the stairs, indicating his love for yoga and striking the right balance.

An eye-catching grey wall is punctured with a vibrant painting by artist Shilo Shiv Suleman. Additionally, amethyst stones situated in well-planned corners, prove Abhay Deol's affinity for art and energy. “It's a good life. I have no complaints,” he said.

(Also Read: Inside Mithila Palkar's Cosy 700-Square-Foot Mumbai Apartment)