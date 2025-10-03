Randeep Hooda On Archery: "It Instils The Values Of Focus, Patience, And Resilience

Actor Randeep Hooda, who co-owns the Prithviraj Yodhas along with his wife Lin Laishram in the Archery Premier League, has spoken about the importance of the sport.

Randeep Hooda On Archery

The actor said that archery as a sport instils the values of focus, patience, and resilience. Lin Laishram is a former national-level archer. Their team is Delhi's franchise in the inaugural Archery Premier League (APL). The 10-day league will take place from 2 to 12 October 2025 at the Yamuna Sports Complex.

Talking about the sport, Randeep told IANS, "We are proud that Delhi is home to the Prithviraj Yodhas, and we couldn't be happier to be associated with them. For me, when it comes to sports personally, it connects me to my roots in Haryana, where sport has always been such an integral part of our lives right from childhood."

He further mentioned, "Wrestling, hockey, boxing - you grow up surrounded by stories of athletes who've made the country proud, and that spirit of discipline and dedication stays with you. We, as a duo, have a strong association and inclination towards sport, with Lin having had such a close association with archery in her life.

"Archery as a sport instils the values of focus, patience, and resilience. These are very familiar to me from Haryana's sporting culture. To now be part of a league where Lin returns to the sport she has lived and breathed, and to help archery find more recognition, feels like a meaningful extension of that same sporting tradition."

About The Archery Premier League

For Lin, this is more than just a new venture; it's a homecoming to the sport that shaped her childhood. Inspired by her father, who served as President of the Archery Association (Manipur), Lin began shooting arrows at the age of 10, competing in her first Sub-Junior Nationals.

She later honed her skills at the Tata Archery Academy, winning multiple medals and claiming the Junior National Championship in 1998. Though an injury forced her to step away from competitive archery, her passion for the sport never faded.

The Archery Premier League 2025, organised by the Archery Association of India (AAI) under the leadership of former Member of Parliament and AAI President Shri Arjun Munda and AAI Secretary Shri Virendra Sachdeva, has found support from World Archery, World Archery Asia and the Sports Ministry of India.