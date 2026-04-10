Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Reveal Daughter's Name As She Turns 1-Month-Old, Share Its Meaning

Bollywood couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram on Friday announced that they have named their newborn baby girl Nyomica Hooda, as their first bundle of joy turned one month old on Friday. They welcomed their baby girl on March 10, 2026.

Sharing their joy, Randeep and Lin expressed in a joint statement, “Naming our daughter has been an incredibly special and emotional moment for us.”

They said that ‘Nyomica' felt just right the moment they heard it.

“This past month has been life-changing in the most wonderful way, and we're soaking in every moment of this new journey as parents,” they added.

The couple took to social media to announce the name. They shared a video clip featuring a voice note as they referred to their little nugget as “Nyomica”. The caption read, "A new center to our world - NYOMICA HOODA - Divine Grace, Freedom and limitless like the sky."

As per a statement, the name was lovingly chosen by Randeep's sister, Anjali Hooda, making it a special family gesture.

It was on March 10, that the couple welcomed their baby girl. Sharing the exciting news on social media, Randeep revealed that their daughter arrived on a day that already held a lot of significance for the family.

"Happy Birthday to grandfather and the granddaughter..Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love. (sic)," the actor wrote on his official Instagram handle.

Randeep also uploaded a picture of his dad, lovingly holding the latest addition to the family in his arms.

Randeep and Lin announced their first pregnancy on social media in November last year on their second wedding anniversary.

They wrote, "Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way (Tiger Face, red heart and infinity emojis)."

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