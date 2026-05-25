Hema Malini Accepts Padma Vibhushan Honour For Dharmendra

Dharmendra was conferred with the posthumous Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, and his wife, Hema Malini, received the award on his behalf in Delhi on Monday. The honour recognised the veteran actor's decades-long contribution to Indian cinema and his lasting cultural impact on the nation.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the posthumous Padma Vibhushan to Hema Malini at a ceremony in Delhi. The award came as a tribute to Dharmendra's legacy and his influential body of work spanning over six decades in the film industry.



Hema Malini opted for a pink saree for the event and looked graceful. Ahana Deol was seen breaking down while Hema Malini was receiving the award.

Ahead of the ceremony, Hema Malini spoke to NDTV and described the award as a long-overdue recognition of Dharmendra's contribution to Indian cinema and the country.

"Dharamji has been awarded the second highest award in the nation. And he really deserves it, maybe much earlier, but never mind," she told NDTV. "Dharamji is not just a legendary actor alone. He is a living institution of Indian cinema. Over six decades, he has reached the nation with his timeless performances, with simplicity, dignity and cultural values," she said, reflecting on his six-decade-long journey in films.

She added that beyond cinema, Dharmendra symbolised the emotional and cultural fabric of the country. "Beyond his films, he represents the soul of India, its emotion, tradition and humanity," she said. The conversation turned personal as Hema Malini reflected on the years they spent together, first as co-stars and later as a married couple. "I have been fortunate to be his co-star in many popular and memorable films and later his life partner," she said.



Dharmendra and Hema Malini got married on May 2, 1980.

Dharmendra's Death

Dharmendra died at his Mumbai home on November 24, 2025. Earlier, he had been hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital after facing breathing issues but was discharged on November 12.

The veteran actor was cremated at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai. A prayer meeting was later organised at the Seaside Lawns of Taj Lands End in Bandra by the Deol brothers in his memory. Hema Malini also hosted a separate prayer meeting in Delhi.



Also Read: Hema Malini To NDTV Ahead Of Receiving Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan: 'He Represents The Soul Of India'