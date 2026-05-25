Hema Malini To NDTV Ahead Of Receiving Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan: 'He Represents The Soul Of India'

In an emotional and a deeply personal conversation with NDTV ahead of the Padma Awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan today, veteran actor Hema Malini opened up about receiving Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan on his behalf, describing the moment as both an honour and emotionally challenging.

The Padma Awards will be conferred by the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 5 pm, where Hema Malini will receive Dharmendra's posthumous honour.

Fighting back tears, Hema Malini called the award a long-overdue recognition of Dharmendra's extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema and the nation.

"Dharamji has been awarded the second highest award in the nation. And he really deserves it, maybe much earlier, but never mind," she tells NDTV.

Calling it a matter of immense pride, the actor said she considers it a privilege to receive the honour on his behalf.

"Dharamji is not just a legendary actor alone. He is a living institution of Indian cinema," she says, reflecting on his six-decade-long journey in films.

According to Hema Malini, Dharmendra's enduring popularity stems not only from his iconic performances, but also from the values he represents.

"Over six decades, he has reached the nation with his timeless performances, with simplicity, dignity and cultural values," she says.

She added that beyond cinema, Dharmendra symbolizes the emotional and cultural fabric of the country.

"Beyond his films, he represents the soul of India, its emotion, tradition and humanity," she says.

The conversation turned deeply personal as Hema Malini reflected on the years they spent together, first as co-stars in several films and later as a married couple.

"I have been fortunate to be his co-star in many popular and memorable films and later his life partner," she tells us.

Remembering him as a devoted husband, affectionate father and loving grandfather, Hema Malini said Dharmendra remained a source of warmth and wisdom for the family.

"He has been a lovely, wonderful, caring husband and very affectionate father to my daughters and grandfather to my grandchildren. He is a well-meaning friend, a true philosopher and a trusted guide," she says.

But what moved her most was speaking about his absence.

Choked with emotion, Hema Malini admitted that life without him still feels impossible to process.

"He has been such a wonderful presence in the house all the time we were there together, and suddenly he's not there. It is unbelievable to even think that we are living without him around," she sums up living without him in the last six months.

Even as she prepares to walk into the Rashtrapati Bhavan to receive the honour, Hema Malini said the moment would be 'bittersweet'.

"It's going to be a very terrible moment for me, but at the same time, very exciting for him because he has worked so hard for the last six decades with so much passion," she said.

For Hema Malini, receiving the Padma Vibhushan is not merely ceremonial but a deeply personal tribute.

"Today I accept this award with all humility on behalf of both my families and his millions of fans all over the world," she said.

"I am going to visualise he's going to be next to me. I always say I'm going to hold his hand and walk and then get the award from the President," Hema Malini concludes, with a picture in her mind.

Like Hema Malini, millions of Dharmendra's fans across the nation would love to visualise that imaginary frame.