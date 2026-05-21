Watch: Aishwarya Rai Twins With Aaradhya In Black As She Leaves For Cannes Film Festival

The queen of Cannes is officially on her way. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted heading to the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, and naturally, she made her airport appearance look like a pre-red carpet moment.

Aishwarya kept it effortlessly chic in an all-black ensemble, pairing a black blazer with matching trousers. Aaradhya, meanwhile, twinned with her mum in a coordinated black look.

Before heading inside the airport, Aishwarya paused to pose and waved at the paparazzi.

Aishwarya Returns To Cannes

For over two decades, Aishwarya has been one of the most anticipated faces on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. As a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris since 2003, her annual Cannes appearance has become something of a tradition.

It all began in 2002, when Aishwarya made her Cannes debut in a yellow Neeta Lulla saree. Since then, she has served everything from elegant traditional drapes to dramatic couture gowns, making every appearance a headline-making affair.

When Alia Bhatt Talked About Aishwarya's Saree Look At Cannes

In a chat with Vogue, Alia was asked about the Cannes look that has stayed with her over the years. She instantly picked Aishwarya's unforgettable appearance at the 2002 premiere of Devdas.

She said, “A Cannes look that actually goes down in my memory as absolutely iconic would have to be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Devdas premiere. The beautiful saree that she wore and just her face, it was so iconic.”

Interestingly, both Alia and Aishwarya are associated with L'Oréal Paris, making the moment feel even more full circle for fans.

ALSO READ: How Aishwarya Rai's Iconic Devdas Cannes Saree Was Created, Designer Neeta Lulla Shares