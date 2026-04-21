No Beer, Yoga For Biceps: Ranveer Allahbadia Shares His Routine For Glowing Skin And Hair

Ranveer Allahbadia, entrepreneur, podcaster, and founder of BeerBiceps, is known for his strong focus on fitness, yoga, and mental well-being. A long-time fitness enthusiast, Ranveer often speaks about the importance of building sustainable habits rather than chasing quick results. Recently, he spoke in detail about how regular yoga, stretching, and breathwork have played a major role in improving his skin, hair health, and mental clarity.

Details

Sharing his personal experience, Allahbadia said yoga has brought visible changes in his physical appearance as well as mental health. He revealed that consistent practice over time helped him address issues he struggled with earlier, including dull skin, hair concerns, and constant overthinking.

Shedding light on the changes he has noticed, Ranveer said, "I get a lot of compliments for my skin now. Know that my skin used to be very bad before yoga. The glow that you can see these days, this is all happening because I've reached a fairly advanced stage of stretching and yoga and breathing and exercise."

He explained that yoga and breath control have helped improve overall circulation and flexibility, which, according to him, directly reflects on skin quality.

Speaking about hair health, he said this was another major benefit he did not expect initially. "Secondly, good hair. Which is a problem for a lot of boys, and I think girls also have a lot of hair loss problems. You'll be surprised to see how much it positively affects your hair health also."

Ranveer stressed that the biggest advantage of yoga, however, has been its impact on mental health. "Thirdly and most importantly, mental health and overthinking. This is why I said that this is a brain-boosting fitness plan," he said, adding that consistent movement and breath-focused practices helped quieten mental chatter.

Emphasising the importance of time-efficient routines, Ranveer encouraged people to choose practical forms of exercise that do not consume the entire day. "Take activities that are highly practical and that allow you to save time," he said.

He added in Hindi, "Jo time bachta hai na usme kitaben padho, career ke bare mein socho, aur socho salary kaise increase karoge." (The time you save should be used to read books, think about your career, and plan how to increase your salary.)

Highlighting that yoga sessions need not be long or exhausting, Ranveer said, "Har yoga session ek ghante se zyada lambi nahi hoti." (No yoga session is longer than one hour.)

He encouraged beginners to start small and remain consistent, saying even short sessions can bring noticeable benefits. "Agar aap 10 ya 15 minutes de sakte ho, that's it," he said. (If you can give 10 or 15 minutes, that's enough.)

According to him, beginners should focus on basic movements rather than complex poses. These include simple stretches such as opening the ankles, hips, and hamstrings to gradually increase flexibility.

Ranveer also shared some important beginner tips to keep in mind. He said breath control and facial muscle control are crucial elements of yoga practice, and training under a yoga coach can significantly speed up progress by ensuring correct posture and technique.

He further recommended a short night-time stretching routine, lasting 10 to 15 minutes, especially for beginners. "At the beginner stage, focus on ankles, calves, hips, quads, and hamstrings," he explained.

The night routine can also include lat stretches, the camel pose, and gentle neck movements. Ranveer suggested that night-time yoga is particularly helpful in improving sleep quality.

Sharing specific poses to practice at night, he said, "Raat mein pigeon pose, hamstring stretch, and downward dog. Fourth and fifth, lats and camel." (At night, do the pigeon pose, hamstring stretch, and downward dog. Then follow it up with lat stretches and the camel pose.)

He added that this routine has a calming effect on the body and mind. "Raat mein jab aap ye karne lagte ho, aapko neend bahut jaldi aa jati hai. You sleep well." (When you start doing this at night, you fall asleep much faster. You sleep well.) Ranveer experienced it first-hand.

Through his experience, Ranveer Allahbadia reiterated that yoga does not require long hours or extreme discipline. Instead, consistent short sessions focused on flexibility, breathing, and relaxation can bring visible improvements in physical appearance, mental health, and overall well-being.



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