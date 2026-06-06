Meet Agu Stanley Chiedozie, The Nigerian Creator Making His Bollywood Debut In Anurag Kashyap's <i>Bandar</i>

From making videos in his college hostel room to sharing screen space with acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Bobby Deol, Agu Stanley Chiedozie's journey has been anything but ordinary.

Better known to millions online as Istanboss, the 24-year-old Nigerian content creator has spent the last few years becoming one of the most recognisable foreign faces on Indian social media.

With his fluent Hindi, sharp observations about everyday Indian life and relatable humour, Stanley has built a loyal audience that largely consists of Indian viewers. Now, he is taking his biggest leap yet: a mainstream Bollywood debut in Kashyap's much-awaited crime thriller Bandar.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Stanley opened up about working with Anurag Kashyap, learning to navigate Indian culture, his growing acting career and why he feels a responsibility to change perceptions about Africans in India.

From Lagos To Lucknow To Bollywood

Born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, Stanley arrived in India in 2019 as a student. He enrolled in a Bachelor of Pharmacy programme at Amity University in Lucknow and had little idea that India would eventually become home.

Today, he lives in Mumbai's Versova neighbourhood and boasts nearly a million followers on Instagram. Standing 6 ft 5 in tall and a former professional basketball player, Stanley is fluent in multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, English, Igbo and Yoruba.

His content often revolves around everyday Indian experiences, from cricket fandom and auto-rickshaw rides to language barriers and cultural quirks.

"I like to be as natural as I can be. I like to be myself when I make my content. Because if you're making content and you're not being yourself, the audience always gets to know," he told NDTV.

The Full-Circle Moment

For Stanley, Bandar represents far more than just another acting job.

Long before he became an influencer, he was a young student from Nigeria discovering Hindi cinema. The first film he ever watched in particular changed everything for him.

"Watching Gangs of Wasseypur changed my life. Anurag Kashyap was one of the reasons why I have become what I am today," he said.

"If I didn't like my first Hindi movie, I wouldn't have watched the rest of the Hindi movies and learned how to speak Hindi," he said.

That first viewing sparked a fascination with Indian cinema and helped improve his Hindi. Years later, he found himself working alongside the filmmaker whose work introduced him to Bollywood.

"Working with him was like a full-circle moment for me," Stanley said.

For Stanley, Bandar represents far more than just another acting job.

The experience, however, was very different from what he had imagined.

"Bahut chill aadmi hai (he's chill)," he laughed, describing Kashyap. "He is not strict as such. Straight to the point, he'll tell you whatever the problem is."

Stanley spent around 10 days working closely with the director and says the atmosphere on set was relaxed and collaborative.

"I feel like I've known him for a long time. I would always love to work with him again," Stanley says.

He Refuses To Dwell On Struggles

Like many outsiders trying to break into the Indian entertainment industry, Stanley has faced his share of obstacles. Yet he prefers not to dwell on them.

"I'm creating a market for myself. They don't feel like they need me, but I'm making them feel like they need me," he says.

His first major production experience came through an advertisement with comedian and television star Kapil Sharma.

The leap from shooting videos in a hostel room to standing on a professional set with more than 150 crew members was overwhelming.

"I never thought this would ever happen," he admitted. "Even till today, I'm still overwhelmed."

Still, he sees every challenge as part of the process.

"If those difficulties and challenges didn't come in place, I don't think I'll be where I am today."

Falling In Love With Indian Culture

Coming from football-loving Nigeria, Stanley never expected cricket to become one of his biggest passions.

But after arriving in India, he immersed himself in the sport and quickly became familiar with stars such as Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar.

"I fell in love with cricket," he said.

Coming from football-loving Nigeria, Stanley never expected cricket to become one of his biggest passions. Photo: Instagram

That fascination naturally found its way into his content.

Sometimes, however, the ideas come from ordinary observations.

Recalling one of his viral videos about language requirements in Maharashtra, he said: "I thought, if that's the case, I can make a video like this. If you don't even know Marathi, you can't even sit in an auto. I thought it was something fun and people loved it."

The Cultural Shock Of Vegetarian Food

While language and festivals were fascinating discoveries, food turned out to be Stanley's biggest culture shock.

"The first shock was veg diet," he recalled.

Growing up in Nigeria, vegetarianism was largely unfamiliar to him. His introduction to Indian food was memorable for all the wrong reasons.

Arriving hungry at his college mess, he mistook pickle for a tomato-based Nigerian stew.

Fitness has always been a major part of Stanley's life. Photo: Instagram

"I put it on my plate and put it in my mouth. It turned out to be pickle. I had never had pickle in my life."

The experience left him so stunned that he skipped the meal altogether.

"The next day, I ate 17 bananas. It became news in the college."

Seven years later, his tastes have changed dramatically.

"I had dal khichdi for lunch today," he said.

What About Fitness?

Fitness has always been a major part of Stanley's life.

Before content creation and acting, he excelled in athletics, competing in sprinting, high jump, long jump, shot put and discus. In India, he has also explored sports including basketball, volleyball, kabaddi, boxing and padel.

"I like to be engaged in some physical activities. I don't like to be sedentary," he said.

Whether it is basketball, gym sessions or cardio workouts, movement remains central to his routine.

Learning From Bobby Deol

Although Stanley is careful not to reveal too much about Bandar, he is particularly excited for audiences to see Bobby Deol's performance.

"I'm looking forward to you guys seeing what Bobby Deol has pulled off in this movie," he said.

What impressed him most was the actor's emotional range.

"Watching Bobby Deol cry, now I know. You should be open to different kinds of characters."

The experience reinforced an important lesson about acting.

"You should always be able to show up in whatever character you're given."

On Influencers Becoming Actors

As social media stars increasingly transition into films, Stanley has mixed feelings about the trend.

He believes popularity alone should not be enough to secure acting opportunities.

"If you're a good actor and then you have the following and you're getting cast in a movie, that's not bad," he said. "But don't give the undeserving fellows the opportunity in the industry."

For Stanley, talent must ultimately come before follower counts.

Opening Doors For Other African Talents

Perhaps the most meaningful part of Stanley's journey is what it represents for others.

He says many Africans living in India have reached out to tell him that his success inspires them. Those messages have made him realise that his career carries a larger significance.

"I've come to understand that I'm opening the market for my people," he said.

He is particularly aware of the stereotypes Nigerians often face.

"Whenever you hear a Nigerian here in India, they are always thinking the negative side."

Stanley hopes his work can help change those perceptions and create opportunities for future African artists.

"I think I have a responsibility of opening the market and paving the way for my people," he adds.

What's Next After Bandar?

Bandar may be his biggest project yet, but Stanley's acting journey is only getting started.

He revealed that he will soon be seen in the Telugu musical fantasy Sing Geetham, backed by legendary filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao. The project includes both acting and singing duties.

He also has a third film, a comedy featuring actors including Piyush Mishra and Mahesh Manjrekar.

READ MORE: "Bobby Deol Has A Goon Vibe": Nigerian Influencer Praises Bandar Co-Star In Anurag Kashyap Film