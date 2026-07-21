Once "Addicted To Alcohol", How <i>Spider-Man</i> Star Tom Holland Has Been Sober For 4.5 Years

Tom Holland is currently basking in the glory of the worldwide success of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. The actor plays Telemachus, son of Odysseus, brought to life on the silver screen by Matt Damon. He is also awaiting the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will hit theatres on July 31, 2026.

In an April 2026 interview with the USA Today, he opened up about how his relationship with alcohol has changed over the last few years. Speaking ahead of the BERO Paddle Classic, a star-studded padel tournament, the Spider-Man star told the publication that he quit drinking in 2022 following the dry January challenge and has been sober since.

He even co-founded BERO, a line of premium non-alcoholic beers, in October 2024.

Tom Holland On His Addiction To Alcohol And How He Quit Drinking

The Odyssey star appeared on Jay Shetty's podcast around three years ago and confessed, "I was definitely addicted to alcohol, not shying away from that at all." He decided to quit drinking in January 2022 after a holiday season filled with alcohol, but it was easier said than done.

"All I could think about was having a drink ... I was waking up thinking about it. I was checking the clock, when's it 12 pm?" he shared on the show.

He admitted, "It just really scared me."

For someone who was once addicted to alcohol, quitting is no less than a challenge. After January, he decided to remain sober in February and ultimately chose not to have a drop of alcohol until his birthday on June 1.

"By the time I got to June 1, I was the happiest I've ever been in my life," he recalled on the podcast, adding, "I could sleep better. I could handle problems better, things that would go wrong on set, that would normally set me off, I could take in my stride. I had so much better mental clarity. I felt healthier, I felt fitter."

He went into self-reflection and started asking himself why he was feeling obsessed with the idea of having a drink. He realised that he first got into drinking to "feel more comfortable in a social environment."

The Hollywood star further noted that whenever he was at events related to work, he could not enjoy them without drinking. "I can't enjoy myself until I've had a few beers, and I just felt so much pressure," he added.

He also felt pressured to have a drink while he was out with friends or playing games with them. Tom Holland confessed that he had tried to quit drinking before but failed; however, 2022 was different, as he was also exploring the root cause of his desire to have a glass or pint in social settings.

During the podcast, Tom Holland was 1.5 years sober and told the host, "If I could encourage someone to drink less, that would be great. But I don't want to start getting into the world of, 'You need to stop drinking.' Because it's not for me to say."

Tom Holland On Sobriety

In January 2025, he confessed to Men's Health, "Every Friday after work was a write-off: Let's get drunk and have a good time. I didn't have bad experiences, but I would drink enough so that I would ruin my next day."

But once he decided to stay sober, he relied on his loved ones. "I leaned on my close ones a lot: family, friends, old colleagues, new colleagues, and people that reached out to me who also were sober."

In September 2025, Tom Holland opened up about his 3.5 years of sobriety to Esquire. "It feels amazing," he told the publication, adding, "A little bit like a brand-new identity, almost."